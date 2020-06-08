US military spouses USA They organize and march in support of Black Lives Matter

A short time later, when President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church to hold a Bible for a photo shoot, the reason for the hand-to-hand combat became apparent.

National Guard troops were deployed to cities across the country last week where they had a visible presence in communities. Approximately 1,600 active duty soldiers were brought to Washington, an extraordinary move, but not used. Since then they have returned to their home bases, without being activated.

CNN Home Front interviewed 11 military spouses married to service members in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.

They are black, white and Hispanic men and women, spouses of enlisted service members and the officer corps, some of them veterans, many with biracial children, who speak on condition of anonymity to protect the careers of their spouses and the personal safety of your families.

The spouses uniformly condemned the use of military force in the United States and described being stunned, and horrified, by the images of Lafayette Square.

"We do not serve this country to fight against ours," said one.

"That's not why they signed up, to take away his right," said another.

"You know they are there by order, but they shouldn't be there. It is a war within you. It is a contradiction," a Coast Guard spouse told CNN.

Hearing the military helicopters in Washington, a spouse of a Navy helicopter pilot thought, "That could be him. What if he were asked to go as a service member to patrol against our fellow citizens?"

Many joined the peaceful protests this weekend, along with other military spouses. From Anchorage to California, from Omaha to Washington, DC, small groups of military spouses and family did the same, often marching through the uniformed National Guard on the parade route.

"Until we guarantee that racism and hatred do not take place in this country, we do not respect the countless men and women who have given their lives for the fundamental promise of freedom and justice for all," a Navy spouse told CNN. who protested. "All lives don't matter until black lives matter."

Others organized formal and informal events to talk about the racial divide in the country. Hundreds have flocked to a Facebook page called "Military Spouses for the Black Life Issue," to find like-minded military spouses who support the movement.

"There is an understanding that we are getting off the line by sharing our voice. This is entering uncomfortable territory," said an Air Force spouse.

They acknowledge that a large number of military-related Americans, a majority in their estimation, disagree with their views on racial injustice. But they have been encouraged to find plenty of spouses to do so, and they all said the stakes were too high not to speak up and say that all Americans should be treated equally.

"The reason I do it is because of my children," said a white Air Force spouse who has biracial children. "I've seen what my kids went through growing up and it infuriated me. Trayvon Martin just shook me up. My kids were around that age and wearing hoodies."

After George Floyd died, she thought, "Are you kidding me? Why does this keep happening?"

Some spouses fear that the perception of the military as the tool of a party or leader could have devastating effects on the diversity of future generations of recruits.

According to the latest Pentagon figures, 18.7% of enlisted members of the armed forces are black. But only 8.8% of officers are black, compared to 76.1% who are white.

"Not all servicemen think the same way, and it's important to highlight that so that the next generation … doesn't think they have to think one way," said an Air Force spouse.

The politicization of the military had a rapid and visible effect last week, when the leaders of some military installations located in communities with considerable protests ordered service members not to wear their uniforms in public.

"He had already stopped wearing his uniform and changing at work," a spouse told CNN.

After the military was used for the socially divisive mission along the United States' border with Mexico, they were concerned that the uniform might make it a target.

Even when the spouses CNN spoke to were alarmed by members of the military mobilizing to quell the protests, many praised the leaders of each military branch for their response to this historic moment.

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kaleth Wright, an African American who is the nation's top enlisted airman, wrote on social media last week: "What happens all too often in this country to black men who are subjected to police brutality that ends in death … it could happen to me. "

"This, my friends, is my greatest fear, not that a white police officer kills me (believe me, my heart begins to beat like most other black men in America when I see those blue lights behind me) But I will wake up to a report that one of our black aviators has been killed by a white police officer. "

General David Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, announced that the branch inspector general will conduct an independent review of the legal system, racial injustice and opportunities for advancement in service.

For spouses who have attended the protests, the experience has been life changing.

A Hispanic Air Force wife took her young son to a demonstration. As the crowd chanted, "Hands up, don't shoot," her son raised his hands in the air. She was overwhelmed with excitement and grabbed him in a hug.

"A white woman near us saw that moment and looked at me and I realized that she understood my fear for my son," said the spouse.

"We are with them," a white spouse told CNN. "I don't want them to think that (military) families are not there to support them. They have more support than they think."

