US national shot to death in Pakistani court during blasphemy trial

Tahir Ahmed Naseem, 47, died on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar after a member of the public entered the courtroom and opened fire in front of the judge, According to officials, his attacker was arrested at the scene.

Naseem was prosecuted on blasphemy charges after allegedly claiming to be a prophet, a crime punishable by death or life imprisonment under Pakistan's penal code.

In a statement, the United States State Department said officials were "shocked, saddened and outraged" by Naseem's death. The statement said Naseem had been "lured to Pakistan from his Illinois home by individuals who later used Pakistan's blasphemy laws to catch him." He offered no further details. Naseem had been receiving consular assistance since his arrest in 2018.

According to a Peshawar police spokesman, the alleged killer told Naseem that he was an "enemy of religion" and that he deserved to be killed before opening fire.

Police are investigating how the suspect was able to enter the courtroom with a loaded weapon. Security guards are generally stationed outside court buildings, and police officers guard individual court rooms.

Weapons are difficult to obtain in Pakistan: civilians cannot buy a weapon or carry one without a valid license. Members of the public are also generally not allowed to enter local courtrooms, such as the place where Naseem was shot.

Blasphemy links violence

The case has once again highlighted tensions over the country's strict blasphemy laws, which have been linked to a series of violent acts, including at least one deadly shooting in recent years.

International human rights groups have widely condemned the law, which critics say is disproportionately used against minority religious groups and to persecute journalists critical of the Pakistani religious establishment.

According to a country-specific report by non-profit group Human Rights Watch last year, at least 17 people remain on death row on blasphemy charges. Most are members of religious minorities.

However, violence against those who criticize the blasphemy law has had a "chilling effect" on efforts to reform the legislation, HRW said.

There are also fears that hardline Islamist groups may end up hailing the Naseem attacker as a hero, as they have done in the past to the murderers of those associated with blasphemy allegations.

In 2010 Christian Bibi, a Christian mother of five children, was found guilty of blasphemy and sentenced to death. The following year, the governor of the Punjab province, Salman Taseer, was shot dead by his own bodyguard for expressing his support for Bibi and for condemning the country's strict blasphemy laws.

His murderer, Mumtaz Qadri, immediately turned himself in to the police and was later executed. But for many hardline Islamists, Qadri was a martyr, and his grave became a sanctuary for those who supported Asia Bibi's death sentence.

After Bibi was acquitted in 2018 by the Supreme Court, Maulana Sami ul Haq, a Pakistani religious and political leader known as the "father of the Taliban," was assassinated for calling for his decision to be reversed.

At the time, Rabia Mehmood, a former Amnesty International researcher, said Bibi's case became so divisive because the Pakistani government had not taken steps to curb "the campaign of hatred and violence incited by certain groups in the country."