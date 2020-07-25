US officials raid Chinese consulate in Houston believed to be spy center

U.S. authorities opened the doors of the Chinese consulate in Houston on Friday and took over the building shortly after Chinese authorities left the facility on the orders of the Trump Administration.

Federal officials and local police surrounded the Houston facility on Friday afternoon when Chinese officials moved from the building, which, according to the Trump Administration, was a center of espionage activity for the Chinese Communist Party.

Forty minutes after 4 p.m. The deadline for the eviction passed, U.S. officials entered through the back door of the consulate, and a man believed to be a State Department official led the way to the U.S. takeover.

The photographs show federal officials and a locksmith trying to enter the Chinese Consulate General. US officials had attempted three other entrances, but were unable to enter. Security crews wearing US State Department emblems on their shirts were on duty. The Houston Chronicle reported that the local fire department also entered the building.

On Tuesday night, hours after the Trump Administration announced its eviction directive from the Chinese, the Houston Fire Department responded to fires in the building's courtyard, an apparent effort to destroy documents. Chinese authorities refused to allow the first responders to enter to put out the fires, Fox 26 reported in Houston.

CHINA THREATENS RETALIATION AFTER US CLOSURE

All Friday morning, consulate workers were seen loading two U-haul trucks and vehicles and dumping garbage bags in a nearby garbage container in an attempt to comply with 4 p.m. The U.S. eviction deadline date, the Chronicle reported.

After Chinese officials packed up and left, American teams began to force their way in. After two hours of entering, government officials loaded into a van and drove away, leaving Houston police and security teams at the scene, the reported Houston Chronicle.

The United States alleged that the consulate was a nest of Chinese spies who attempted to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center at Houston.

BLONDE: THE CHINESE CONSULATE IN HOUSTON WAS THE "MASS SPY CENTER"

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week called the Houston complex "a hub for espionage and theft of intellectual property." Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, said the consulate was a "massive spy center (and) forcing it to close a long time ago."

China called the allegations "malicious slander" and responded by ordering the United States to close its consulate in the western Chinese city of Chengdu.

CHINA REQUESTS TO CLOSE CHENGDU CONSULATE IN APPARENT REPAIR FOR HOUSTON CLOSING ORDER

American officials were seen packing and leaving the Chengdu consulate on Saturday when thousands of people gathered to see the Americans forced to leave Beijing by order.

The South China Morning Post reported that three trucks and a bus were seen entering and leaving the U.S. complex, while other workers walked out with arms full of boxes and files. Reuters reported that the emblem of the American consulate was removed and security was tight off-site for the move at eye-to-eye consulate closings.

Associated Press contributed to this report.