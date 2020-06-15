US Olympic Leaders USA Changes in protests seen amid cautious athletes

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. USA He is open to challenging the IOC rules that restrict protests at the Olympics.

At the same time, some of the athletes the federation is trying to help are angry that they have been kept out of key decisions.

The federation, in response to protests across the country following the murder of George Floyd, said it "supports those who demand equality." After that, Executive Director Sarah Hirshland announced the formation of an Athletes Task Force that, among other things, will seek to change the old IOC rule that prohibits political protests at Olympic medal positions.

But Hirshland's first show of support for athletes was immediately criticized by Gwen Berry, the African-American hammer thrower who caught a 12-month probationary period from the USOPC after raising his fist to the medal stand last summer at the Panamerican Games.

And from Hirshland second movement He was criticized for frayed communications between the federation and its own athlete advisory council. The AAC is supposed to represent all US Olympic athletes. USA And he has long fought for an equal place in the decision-making process.

"I don't think these are bad ideas," said Max Siegel, CEO of US athletics. USA, Who, as the leader of the sport that places the majority of African-Americans on the US Olympic team. The US has been facilitating talks between athletes and the USOPC. "But the fact is … the stakeholders you are trying to help also want to be involved in the process."

Berry's complaint, in short, was that if the USOPC were really with black athletes, they would never have penalized her.

She and Hirshland have spoken in what they have both described as a productive conversation. But Berry is not completely satisfied. In an open letter, shortly after her speech, denouncing the realities of the billion-dollar Olympics business, she wrote: "What I object to is any claim that athletes and their rights come first."

Around the same time that Berry and Hirshland spoke, the CEO also listened to athletes in two town hall-style video meetings. Encouraged by the comments, she announced that the USOPC was forming a group of athletes to "challenge the rules and systems of our own organization that create barriers to progress" on racial issues. Also, he said, he would advocate for global change.

But that announcement came before a full consultation with the advisory council. The chain of events frustrated the leaders of the athlete group.

"While there was a collapse in communication last week with the USOPC, we should all focus on the most important task at hand: addressing life-threatening racial injustice," said Cody Mattern, first vice president of the AAC.

Hirshland admitted: "I will be the first to easily recognize that communication is always something that can be easily improved and we are continuing to work on it."

Following the announcement, another AAC member, gold medalist sprinter Moushaumi Robinson, received a lead role and the AAC ensured that he will be the group's main driver.

Hirshland said the group will not only focus on protest restrictions, codified in the IOC letter under "Rule 50", but will also have a "much broader conversation about racism and doing things that create a barrier to racism".

A new version of Rule 50 could be the game-changing exchange rate that many athletes have sought since 1968, when sprinters John Carlos and Tommie Smith were sent home from the Mexico City Olympics for their indelible salute. at the medal stand.

The USOPC brings more athletes and more money to the IOC than any country. He has been reluctant to harness his power since the departure of President Peter Ueberroth in 2008. It was Ueberroth who asked the famous rhetorical question: “Who pays the bill for the world Olympic movement? Make no mistake about it. As of 1988, American corporations have paid 60% of all money, period. Make sure everyone understands that. "

But with sports leagues around the world reacting to mounting outrage at Floyd's death, the NFL said Thursday it was pledging $ 250 million for social justice initiatives, eyes are on the Olympic movement, which has historically been slow to change.

"We call on the IOC and the (International Paralympic Committee) to end this hypocrisy, support their athletes and abolish Rule 50," the global sports advocacy group Global Athlete said in a statement this weekend. "Athletes will no longer be silenced."

Shortly after USOPC announcements in recent weeks, IOC President Thomas Bach said the committee's own group of athletes "would explore different ways" of expressing opinions during games, while "respecting the Olympic spirit."

Hirshland describes the momentum in the US. USA For greater racial sensitivity in the Olympic world, not as a power game with the IOC but as an "obligation of leadership" to be carried out "in the spirit of humility, partnership and collaboration and open and honest dialogue."

The role of the USOPC, of ​​course, would be strengthened by a unified voice of athletes who are diverse not only in race and background, but also in their opinions.

Despite some differences, Siegel said there has been little discussion among athletes about their feelings about the protest rule.

"During the talks, I think what has become clear is that the very nature of Rule 50 embodies systemic racism," he said. "Whether or not you understand what they are trying to achieve with the rule, the rule itself is implemented to restrict expression."