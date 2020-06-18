US Open Plan USA 2020: fewer line judges, dancers, events

Electronic line calls will be used in place of line judges for US Open matches. USA On all courts except the two largest arenas, while the singles and mixed doubles qualification, the junior and wheelchair competition will be removed entirely.

There will also be three ball players instead of six on the courts other than Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Those are some of the changes announced Wednesday by the US Tennis Association. As he outlined plans to hold a reduced, spectator-less version of his Grand Slam tournament in New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Without a doubt, this is a trip. Things are evolving, ”said new tournament director Stacey Allaster during a video conference. "We have the plan today. We are in daily contact with both routes. "

At a minimum, there will be tests for COVID-19 through nasal swabs upon arrival in what Allaster called the "US Open World," and then once a week thereafter. If there is a chance that the tournament "bubble" has been breached by the virus, there could be testing every other day.

Players are unlikely to be asked to sign waivers that hold the USTA harmless if they get sick.

The tournament received the go-ahead from the New York State government on Tuesday to be held at its usual location in Flushing Meadows, Queens, from August 31 to September 13. In an unusual arrangement, the hard court adjustment tournament normally held in Cincinnati will take place just before the US Open, and on the site of the Open.

There are still lingering questions about which major players will take part, but one made its intentions clear on Wednesday: Serena Williams, 23-time senior champion, said she plans to play in the US Open. USA

Williams said in a video message that "he can't wait to return" to the main championship that he won six times. She was the finalist there each of the past two years.

Among the other changes: Men's and women's doubles will be reduced from 64 teams each to 32, and players entering the singles fields may not enter doubles.

With a qualifying cut, each of the 128 men's and women's single player fields will include 120 players who enter through their ranking and eight who receive wild card invitations.

Players will be allowed up to three guests and up to two rooms, one paid for by the player, the other by USTA, at a couple of designated hotels. There will also be the option for players to rent a home outside of Manhattan.

The USTA has not decided exactly how many members of the entourage will be allowed on the site.

Also on Wednesday, men's and women's professional tours issued what they called "provisional" calendars to resume competition sanctioned in August after being suspended from early March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The WTA said its first event would be the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy the week of August 3.

The ATP said its players would return to action at the Citi Open in Washington starting August 14. It is normally a combined tournament for men and women, but WTA CEO Steve Simon said discussions about his tour participation were ongoing.

And after that, the ATP-WTA tournament that is generally held in Cincinnati will be played at Flushing Meadows.

Two tournaments are now off the August calendar: the Rogers Cup in Canada and the Winston-Salem Open.

After the "double game" of hard court in New York, the tours will switch to European red clay for tournaments in Madrid and Rome, before the new start date of the main draw for the French Open on September 27.

The WTA said it anticipates that all of its upcoming tournaments will be held without spectators, but that could change. The ATP hopes that the coronavirus situation will allow fans at some events.

The French Open has already been postponed from May to September due to the pandemic and is now being delayed for another week.

The French Tennis Federation says the main draw for its Grand Slam tournament will be played at Roland Garros from September 27 to October 11. That doubles the gap since the end of the United States Open.

Originally, the French Open moved from a start in May to September 20. Your qualification will now begin on September 21 and end on September 25.

The federation says it is working with the French government to "establish adequate measures that guarantee the health and safety of all those present."