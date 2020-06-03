US racial inequality USA In 6 rigid graphics

Those disparities exist because of a long history of policies that excluded and exploited American blacks, said Valerie Wilson, director of the race, ethnicity and economics program at the Institute for Economic Policy, a left-wing group.

"Racial inequality has become so normalized in this society," he said. "It is what we hope to see. It has been for so long."

The numbers are astonishing.

Wealth

The typical black non-Hispanic household has accumulated only a tenth the wealth from a typical non-Hispanic white family. That gap is due in part to lower home ownership rates and smaller inheritances among blacks.

The difference is broader now than at the turn of the century, according to an analysis by the Brookings Institution. And wealth is even more important these days as it serves as a safety net during economic recessions.

Income

Another reason why it is more difficult for black families to save and generate wealth is because they generally earn less than whites.

Since 2000, the wage gap between non-Hispanic blacks and whites has grown significantly, even when educational achievement is considered, according to a report by the Institute for Economic Policy. Black workers' wages grew slowly from 2000 to last year, when they finally exceeded 2000 and 2007 levels across the entire spectrum of earnings.

Median household income among blacks it is also lower than for non-Hispanic whites.

Unemployment

One area that has improved is the gap in unemployment rates. For decades, the unemployment rate for blacks was typically more than double that for whites, but the gap narrowed to its smallest differential recorded last year, that is, until the coronavirus outbreak. In February, rates stood at 3.1% for whites and a near-record low of 5.8% for blacks.

The economic downturn triggered by the pandemic has actually narrowed the gap even further since unemployment has skyrocketed so dramatically in all races. Additionally, black Americans represent a disproportionate share of essential employees, including those who work in public transportation, trucks, warehouses and postal services, health care and supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies, according to a report by the Center for Economic and Political Research : which has meant that many people have kept their jobs, but at the risk of getting sick.

In April, the unemployment rate for black workers rose to 16.7%, the highest since early 2010, but it was a record 14.2% for white workers. Generally, in recessions, the unemployment rate gap widens.

Poverty

The country's poverty rate of 11.8% in 2018 was significantly lower for the first time since 2007, before the Great Recession, according to the most recent data from the Census Bureau.

The poverty rate for blacks was 20.8%, compared to 8.1% for non-Hispanic whites. Both have trended downward during the economic renaissance of recent years.

Health care

The current pandemic has also exposed inequalities in the nation's health system. One reason black Americans have been hit harder it's because they are less likely to have health insurance

This is true even among employees. The Institute for Economic Policy found that black workers are 60% more likely to be uninsured than white workers.

Coronavirus

Along with lack of coverage, black Americans have higher rates of chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity.