US racial inequality USA In 6 rigid graphics

Those disparities exist because of a long history of policies that excluded and exploited American blacks, said Valerie Wilson, director of the race, ethnicity and economics program at the Institute for Economic Policy, a left-wing group.
"Racial inequality has become so normalized in this society," he said. "It is what we hope to see. It has been for so long."
The numbers are astonishing.
Wealth
The difference is broader now than at the turn of the century, according to an analysis by the Brookings Institution. And wealth is even more important these days as it serves as a safety net during economic recessions.
Income
Another reason why it is more difficult for black families to save and generate wealth is because they generally earn less than whites.
Since 2000, the wage gap between non-Hispanic blacks and whites has grown significantly, even when educational achievement is considered, according to a report by the Institute for Economic Policy. Black workers' wages grew slowly from 2000 to last year, when they finally exceeded 2000 and 2007 levels across the entire spectrum of earnings.
Unemployment
In April, the unemployment rate for black workers rose to 16.7%, the highest since early 2010, but it was a record 14.2% for white workers. Generally, in recessions, the unemployment rate gap widens.
Poverty
The country's poverty rate of 11.8% in 2018 was significantly lower for the first time since 2007, before the Great Recession, according to the most recent data from the Census Bureau.
The poverty rate for blacks was 20.8%, compared to 8.1% for non-Hispanic whites. Both have trended downward during the economic renaissance of recent years.
Health care
This is true even among employees. The Institute for Economic Policy found that black workers are 60% more likely to be uninsured than white workers.
Along with lack of coverage, black Americans have higher rates of chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity.