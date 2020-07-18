US Representative John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Died at 80

US Representative John Lewis, D-Ga., One of the nation's most prominent civil rights figures, died on Friday night, according to reports. He was 80 years old.

The congressman had been battling pancreatic cancer.

Lewis's journey led him from protests against Jim Crow laws in the south, including the 1963 March in Washington and the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march known as "Bloody Sunday," to a long career representing Georgia in the House of Representatives.

Lewis was 23 when he joined the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other speakers outside the Lincoln Memorial as part of the March on Washington. Lewis was the last surviving speaker at the event, The Washington Post reported.

"Goodbye sir," wrote MLB's youngest daughter Bernice King. "In fact, you fought the good fight and got into a lot of trouble. You served God and humanity well. Thank you. Rest."

"Good trouble" was a favorite phrase Lewis used to refer to political activism.

The news of Lewis's death came a few hours after that of another prominent civil rights activist, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, who died Friday at age 95.

"We have lost a giant," former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton said in a statement. "John Lewis gave everything he had to redeem America's unfulfilled promise of equality and justice for all, and create a place for us to build a more perfect union together."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, confirmed Lewis's death on Friday night and called him "one of the greatest heroes in US history."

"We are all honored to call Congressman Lewis a colleague, and we are heartbroken at his passing," Pelosi said. "May his memory be an inspiration that drives us all, in the face of injustice, to make 'good problems, necessary problems'."

'Put your life on the line'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, also paid tribute to Lewis.

"The Senate and the nation mourn the loss of Congressman John Lewis, a pioneering civil rights leader who risked his life to fight racism, promote equal rights, and align our nation with its founding principles," wrote McConnell.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said Lewis "changed our world in profound and immeasurable ways."

"A civil rights icon, freedom fighter and beloved Georgian, @repjohnlewis lost his battle with cancer today," Kemp wrote on Twitter. "Our nation will never be the same without him. There are no words to adequately express the sadness that countless Americans feel upon learning of this news.

"John Lewis changed our world in profound and immeasurable ways. @GAFirstLady, the girls and I are praying for all of your loved ones, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time."

Lewis's announcement in late December 2019 that he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer: "I have never faced a fight like the one I have now," he said, inspired tributes from both sides of the aisle and an undeclared agreement that the The probable death of this Atlanta Democrat would represent the end of an era.

Activists of the "big six"

Lewis was the youngest survivor and last of the six great civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that had the greatest impact on the movement. He was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

At age 25, walking at the head of the march with his hands tucked into the pockets of his brown coat, Lewis was shot down and beaten by police. His skull was fractured, and nationally televised images of brutality forced the country's attention on racial oppression in the south.

A state trooper spins a billy club in John Lewis, foreground right, chairman of the Nonviolent Student Coordination Committee, to break up a civil rights voting march in Selma, Ala., March 7, 1965.

A state trooper spins a billy club in John Lewis, foreground right, chairman of the Nonviolent Student Coordination Committee, to break up a civil rights voting march in Selma, Ala., March 7, 1965. (Associated Press)”/>

Within days, King led more marches in the state, and President Lyndon Johnson soon pressured Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act. The bill became law later that year, removing the barriers that had prevented blacks from voting.

“John is an American hero who helped lead a movement and risked his life for our most fundamental rights; he has scars attesting to his tireless spirit and persistence, "House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said after Lewis announced his cancer diagnosis.

Lewis joined King and four other civil rights leaders in organizing the 1963 March in Washington. He spoke to the large crowd just before King delivered his vintage "I have a dream" speech.

Lewis, a 23-year-old brand of fire, toned down his expected comments at the insistence of others, dropping a reference to a "scorched earth" march by the South and reducing criticism of President John Kennedy. However, it was a powerful speech, in which he promised: "By the forces of our demands, our determination and our numbers, we will divide the segregated South into a thousand pieces and bring them together in an image of God and democracy."

United States Representative John Lewis, D-Ga., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 10, 2007.

United States Representative John Lewis, D-Ga., Is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 10, 2007. (Associated Press)”/>

It was almost immediately, and forever, overshadowed by the words of King, the man who had inspired him to activism.

Humble principles

Lewis was born on February 21, 1940, outside the city of Troy in Pike County, Alabama. He grew up on his family's farm and attended segregated public schools.

As a child, he wanted to be a minister and practiced his oratory on the family chickens. Denied a library card because of the color of his skin, he became an avid reader and was able to quote dates and dark historical details even in his later years. He was a teenager when he first heard King preaching on the radio. They met when Lewis was seeking support to become the first black student at the segregated Troy State University in Alabama.

Eventually he attended the American Baptist Theological Seminary and Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. He began organizing demonstrations sitting at the white-only lunch counters and volunteered as the Freedom Rider, enduring beatings and arrests as he traveled south to challenge segregation.

Lewis helped found the Nonviolent Coordination Committee for Students and was named president in 1963, making him one of the Big Six at an early age. The others, besides King, were Whitney Young of the National Urban League; A. Philip Randolph, of the Black American Labor Council; James L. Farmer Jr. of the Racial Equality Congress; and Roy Wilkins of the NAACP. The six met at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York to plan and announce the March on Washington.

The great demonstration galvanized the movement, but success did not come quickly. After extensive training in nonviolent protest, Lewis and the Reverend Hosea Williams led protesters in a planned march of more than 50 miles from Selma to Montgomery, the capital of Alabama, on March 7, 1965. A police phalanx blocked its exit from the Selma bridge.

Authorities pushed, then swung their batons, fired tear gas, and charged on horseback, sending many to the hospital and horrifying much of the nation. King returned with thousands, completing the march to Montgomery before the end of the month.

Resort to politics

Lewis turned to politics in 1981, when he was elected to the Atlanta City Council.

He won his seat in Congress in 1986 and spent much of his career in the minority. After Democrats gained control of the House in 2006, Lewis became his party's top deputy, a behind-the-scenes leadership position in which he helped keep the party unified.

In an early setback for Barack Obama's 2008 Democratic primary campaign, Lewis endorsed Hillary Rodham Clinton for the nomination. Lewis changed when it became clear that Obama had overwhelming black support. Obama later honored Lewis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and they marched hand in hand in Selma on the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday attack.

Lewis also worked for 15 years to obtain approval from the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. Humble and unfailingly friendly, Lewis was revered on Capitol Hill, but as one of the most liberal members of Congress, he often lost political battles, from his effort to stop the Iraq War to his defense of young immigrants.

Bipartisan success

He knew of the bipartisan success in Congress in 2006 when he led efforts to renew the Voting Rights Act, but the Supreme Court later invalidated much of the law, and once again became what it was in his youth, a job in progress. Later, when Donald Trump's presidency challenged his civil rights legacy, Lewis made no effort to hide his pain.

Lewis declined to attend Trump's inauguration, saying he did not consider him a "legitimate president" because the Russians had conspired to get him elected. When Trump later complained about immigrants from "shitty countries," Lewis stated, "I think he's a racist … we have to try to get up and talk and not try to hide him under the rug."

Lewis said he had been arrested 40 times in the 1960s, five more as a congressman. At 78, he said at a rally that he would do it again to help reunite immigrant families separated by the Trump administration.

"There can be no peace in the United States until these young children are returned to their parents and free all of our people," Lewis said in June, recalling the "good problem" he had protesting segregation when he was young.

"If we don't, history will not be kind to us," he yelled. "I will go to the border. I will be arrested again. If necessary, I am prepared to go to jail. "

In a speech on the day of Trump's impeachment vote in the House of Representatives, Lewis explained the importance of that vote.

“When you see something that is not right, it is not fair, it is not fair, you have a moral obligation to say something, to do something. Our children and their children will ask us: what did you do? What did you say? "While voting would be difficult for some, he said," We have a mission and a mandate to be on the right side of history. "

Lewis' wife of four decades, Lillian Miles, died in 2012. They had a son, John Miles Lewis.

