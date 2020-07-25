US Senate primaries in Tennessee pit Trump candidate against conservative insurgency

Bill Hagerty was expected to accept his party's nomination after the President endorsed him a year ago. But less than two weeks before the Republican primary election, the former Trump ambassador to Japan faces a fierce challenge marked by a late infusion of advertising spending, high-profile endorsements, and rallies spanning the state.

Dr. Manny Sethi and Hagerty traded attacks in separate phone interviews on Thursday, directing their messages directly to Republicans who will decide the August 6 primaries.

Hagerty described Sethi, an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, as a "fake conservative" who supported Trump only when it was "convenient." Sethi replied that Hagerty, who founded a private equity firm, is a "Washington source" and a "Mitt Romney Republican."

The primary will test the power of Trump's endorsement in the deep red state, as his political stance has deteriorated from his handling of the coronavirus crisis. It resembles past political battles, with libertarian and tea party-aligned conservatives pitting party leaders and the establishment of the Republican Party in divisive primaries that sometimes threatened their party's control over critical seats in the Senate.

Sethi's campaign has been bolstered by the support of Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who appears in an ad for the Protect Freedom PAC, who has lost more than $ 800,000 in the race, more than any other outside group, according to the analysis. of Kantar's campaign. Group.

"The race slept a little bit," said Paul, who went to medical school with Sethi's medical partner and believes the candidate "will stand up when the leadership wants to spend too much money."

"Really in the last few weeks, things have really turned in his direction," added Paul.

While Sethi is backed by Paul, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former Sen. Jim DeMint of South Carolina, a trio who frequently fought party leaders in Senate elections during the Obama years, Hagerty has the support of Trump and Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Republican sources said Paul's tactics have upset Tennessee Republicans, particularly Blackburn. In an advertisement in the state, Paul, looking at the camera, says: "Tennessee is too conservative a state to continue sending Democrats in Republican clothing to represent Tennessee."

The announcement angered Blackburn, multiple sources said. When asked if he thought Paul and Cruz's efforts in the state were helpful, Blackburn replied, "Probably not."

Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, whose retirement has sparked the main fight, told CNN that Paul's announcement "basically says that Tenneses should stop choosing Democrats dressed as Republicans. So I don't wear a dress … and my voting record in support of Trump is 90% and his is 69%. "

Party leaders are closely watching major developments as they cannot afford to jeopardize a Senate seat in a state that Trump won by 26 points in 2016.

"I will recognize that the polls have gotten tighter, but we are going to win Tennessee," said Indiana Senator Todd Young, chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee, which is officially neutral in the primaries.

A deep red state

The winner of the Republican primary will be favored to win the Senate seat in this deeply conservative state. In 2018, Blackburn beat Phil Bredesen, a former popular Democratic governor, by more than 10 points. There are 15 Republicans on the ballot for the 2020 Senate nomination, including Hagerty, Sethi, and two other doctors, George Flinn and Byron Bush.

The Democratic leader in the race is James Mackler, a lawyer and former Army helicopter pilot who is backed by the Senate Democratic campaign arm. In a recent ad Mackler asks voters to send him to Washington "to restore respect, honesty, and integrity to Washington."

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, who chairs the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, said she would not speculate whether Democrats would have a better chance of winning the general election if Hagerty loses. "I just know we have a good candidate and we will go from there," he said.

Since June, Republican campaigns and other conservative groups have spent more than $ 9 million on television, radio and television commercials, about 10 times more than they spent in the last seven months of the campaign, according to the Campaign Media Analysis Group. Last week, radio host Mark Levin and Blackburn went off the road, respectively, endorsing Sethi and Hagerty. And on Friday, two Republicans with presidential ambitions, Cruz and Cotton, respectively campaigned with Sethi and Hagerty at various rallies across the state.

"We need strong conservatives and fighters," Cruz told CNN. When asked if Trump made a mistake in endorsing Hagerty, Cruz said, "I think Dr. Manny is by far the best option."

At a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Friday, Cotton mentioned Hagerty's support during a storm of controversy after an opinion piece the senator had written in the New York Times, arguing that a president has the authority to use the military. to calm civil unrest. In America.

"Bill Hagerty was with me," said Cotton. The senator also argued that Hagerty will also face China.

Exchanging spikes while courting the conservative base

In the CNN interview, Hagerty sought to distance himself from partnerships with established Republicans and attacked Sethi for not doing more to help Trump get elected. While the former ambassador strongly supported Romney during the 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns, Hagerty said he has since changed his mind.

"There are senators like Mitt Romney, who frankly have been lost," Hagerty told CNN, noting Romney's decision to march with Black Lives Matter protesters after the police murder of George Floyd. Hagerty called BLM "a Marxist organization" that is "against the nuclear family" and "anti-Semitic."

"If you disagree with them, they don't hesitate to use violence," said Hagerty. "That is not the type of group that I think our leaders should be standing with."

When asked what he thought of Alexander, the longtime former governor and senator, Hagerty said, "Senator Alexander is someone I disagree with." He noted that Alexander opposed Trump's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization for allegedly being influenced by China. Hagerty added that he agrees with Trump on the need to reopen schools, claiming that Alexander has "taken a different position." Alexander, chairman of the Senate committee that oversees educational policy, has been reluctant to offer Washington dictates to fully open schools, as Trump has.

"The people of Tennessee can trust me to support Senator Blackburn and President Trump," said Hagerty. "That has been my record."

Alexander told CNN he doesn't know if there is a candidate "for whom President Trump has more respect than Bill Hagerty" and noted that Blackburn's endorsement will also help Hagerty in the primary.

"My experience is that the Tenneses did not choose me to tell them how to vote," said Alexander.

Rejecting the attacks for not supporting Trump enough, Sethi noted that he had given $ 10,000 to a Tennessee Republican Party victory account in 2016, noting that Hagerty had first supported former Florida Governor Jeb Bush in the race. presidential.

"We are on the brink of a historic upheaval in Tennessee's policy of finally defeating the Republican establishment in Tennessee," said Sethi. "I think it is the first time that a true conservative can win here in a race in the United States Senate."

There appears to be little disagreement between the two candidates on how to deal with the coronavirus crisis. Hagerty called Trump's response to the pandemic "excellent," while Sethi said Trump "has done the best he can really do in this situation" and blamed "leftist media" and others who "want it to fail." .

In their interviews, the two candidates spent much of their time attacking each other or defending each other's slights.

Hagerty said Sethi donated to ActBlue, the online portal for Democratic candidates. Their $ 50 donation was made a dozen years ago to support a family friend, Sethi said.

Hagerty accused Sethi of having applied for a White House grant, a nonpartisan program, under the presidency of Barack Obama. Sethi replied that Hagerty had served on the President's Commission on White House Scholarships under Republican and Democratic administrations.

Hagerty argued that Sethi had defended "Obamacare" on tape. Sethi replied that he had told high school students years ago not to use the word in public because of its political overtones. Sethi has consistently opposed the Affordable Care Act and recently released an ad that says, "I hate Obamacare."

And Hagerty said Sethi had taken a grant to support gun control in public schools. Sethi said the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation grant was awarded to reduce youth violence through conflict resolution strategies, noting that in a 2012 interview he said: "Guns don't hurt people, instead people they hurt people. "

Sethi took Hagerty's attacks as a positive sign for her campaign.

"I think we are winning," Sethi told CNN. "Based on the fact that they throw everything at us but the kitchen sink, I think they are in serious trouble and they know it."

Hagerty also projected confidence before Election Day. He said Democrats are "pushing us off the cliff toward socialism" by proposing policies like "Medicare for All", the green New Deal and "completely eliminating law enforcement."

"I am so appalled at the weak-kneed Republicans that they will not resist this, that will not be the strong voice we need," said Hagerty.