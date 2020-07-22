US service member dies in Syria

The service member was assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolution, the United States-led military coalition fighting against ISIS, according to the statement.

The statement did not identify the service member, noting that it was standard policy "to defer victim identification procedures to relevant national authorities after family members have been notified."

Initial reports indicated that the incident was not due to enemy contact, and the incident is under investigation, the statement added.

Another service member died in Syria earlier this year. Army Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington, North Carolina, died in January in Deir ez-Zor province, according to a statement from the United States Department of Defense at the time.