US Soccer has repealed the policy that requires players to represent the National Anthem





In its statement, US Soccer said its board of directors voted Tuesday to repeal its policy, which was put into effect after midfielder for the United States women's national team, Megan Rapinoe, knelt in solidarity with the protests of Colin Kaepernick. . Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, began kneeling before games in 2016 and has remained unsigned with a team since 2017.

"We have not done enough to listen, especially to our players, to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of blacks and other minority communities in our country," the soccer federation said in its statement. "We apologize to our players, especially our black players, the staff, the fans, and everyone who supports the eradication of racism."

The federation said it has not yet used its platform effectively to address issues such as racism, discrimination and inequality and promised to do so in the future.

"We are here for our players and we are ready to support them in raising their efforts to achieve social justice. We cannot change the past, but we can make a difference in the future. We are committed to this change effort, and we will be implementing supportive actions. in the near future, "the statement said. The NFL admits it was wrong Earlier this month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league should have listened to its players about racism concerns earlier. "We, the National Soccer League, admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully," Goodell said. But the commissioner faced criticism for what he did not say: Goodell did not mention Kaepernick, who saw a strong backlash after his peaceful protests in the field. Some players asked the league to acknowledge and apologize to Kaepernick and help him find his way back to the sport. "I think if they sign Kaep again, it will show that they are really trying to move in a different direction," Seattle Seahawks new signing Carlos Hyde said earlier. "Because Kaep was making a statement four years ago about what's going on in today's world and the NFL didn't bother listening to it then, so I think they should start doing that."

CNN's Jill Martin contributed to this report.