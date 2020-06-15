US Soccer President addresses repeal of anthem policy

The president of soccer of EE. The US, Cindy Parlow Cone, apologized on Saturday for the federation's lack of leadership in fighting racism as it addressed its decision to repeal a policy that required players to stand firm during the national anthem.

The federation's board of directors voted earlier this week to repeal the rule, adopted in 2017 after national team player Megan Rapinoe knelt during the anthem in support of Colin Kaepernick.

"We are committed to improving to help combat racism and discrimination in all its forms," ​​said Parlow Cone. "Reversing Policy 604-1 was only the first step."

Policy 604-1 states: "All persons representing a national team of the Federation shall respectfully remain during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented."

The board approved the rule on February 9, 2017 and deleted it during a conference call on Tuesday. Parlow Cone called the special meeting after first broaching the idea of ​​repealing the rule last week, and three players discussed the call.

Rapinoe faced criticism for his protest. But sentiment among the public has changed in the wake of global protests over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed and said he couldn't breathe.

It was the first board meeting that Parlow Cone chaired as president. She took over in March after Carlos Cordeiro's abrupt resignation amid the consequences of the federation's legal stance in the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the national women's team.

In his remarks Saturday, Parlow Cone apologized to African Americans and other minorities "for not being leaders in this fight."

"We will continue to interact with our players, our staff and soccer stakeholders to help us be a positive force for change in the future," said Parlow Cone. "And this is not about short-term initiatives. It's about writing these ideals in our DNA."

In calling for the repeal of the policy earlier this week, the United States Council of Soccer Athletes asked the federation to foster a "positive relationship to exist in the future." The panel includes current national team players Alex Morgan and Ali Krieger, as well as former players like Landon Donovan.

The Association of Female National Team Players of EE. USA He also called for an apology from US Soccer and a plan to substantially address racial inequalities. ESPN reported that Parlow Cone personally apologized to Rapinoe.

"Until USSF does, the very existence of politics will continue to perpetuate the misconceptions and fear that clouded the true meaning and importance of Colin Kaepernick, Megan Rapinoe, and other kneeling athletes: that blacks in America have not They have been and continue not to have the same freedoms and liberties as whites and that police brutality and systemic racism exist in this country, "the players said in a statement.

Rapinoe knelt during the anthem at a couple of national team games in 2016. She said she wanted to express her solidarity with Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who quietly knelt during the national anthem before the NFL games. to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice