US Soccer Will Consider Repealing Anthem Kneeling Players Ban

The US Soccer Federation. USA It will consider removing its policy that requires national team players to uphold the national anthem, according to ESPN.

The federation's board of directors will meet Tuesday, at the request of its president Cindy Parlow Cone, to discuss the policy and likely to vote on it on Friday. A repeal of the rule would take effect immediately, but would still have to pass a vote by the National Council at the next general meeting scheduled for February or March 2021 to stay in full.

The norm adopted in 2017, which states that the representatives of the national team "shall respectfully remain during the execution of the national anthems in any event in which the Federation is represented," was approved in response to the star of the women's national team, Megan. Rapinoe, kneeling during the anthem before a game anthem in 2016. She did so to show solidarity with then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a way to protest social injustice. Rapinoe has followed the rule since it was adopted.

The policy assessment comes as protests continue across the country following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. Numerous protesters and some members of the police have knelt to remember and honor Floyd.