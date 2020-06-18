US stocks were left with a surplus of 63 million doses of hydroxychloroquine

The government began piling up donated hydroxychloroquine in late March, after President Trump touted it as "very encouraging" and "very powerful" and a "game changer."

But on Monday, the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization to use the drug to treat Covid-19, saying there was "no reason to believe" that the drug was effective against the virus and that it increased the risk of side effects, including Heart problems .

That leaves the National Strategic Reserve with 63 million doses of hydroxychloroquine, plus another 2 million doses of chloroquine, a related drug donated by Bayer, according to Carol Danko, spokeswoman for the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA

Many public health experts point to all of this as an unfortunate chapter in the history of the pandemic thus far.

"Nationwide, we place a great deal of emphasis on one drug, hydroxychloroquine," said David Holtgrave, dean of the University of Albany School of Public Health, who co-authored a study of the drug as a treatment for coronavirus. "I am concerned that history judges this as an excessive investment in a treatment pathway rather than looking more broadly at more treatment candidates."

Before the FDA revoked its authorization, the reservation had already distributed 31 million doses. Novartis and Mylan donated doses of the drug to the stockpile.

"HHS is working with the companies that donated the product to determine the options available for the product that remains in the National Strategic Reserve," Danko wrote in a statement to CNN.

Hydroxychloroquine has been used for many years to treat diseases such as malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus. After President Trump began selling hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19, patients with those diseases reported that they had trouble finding the drug.

News of the overdose was first reported in The New York Times.

Last month, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn wrote that his agency's decision to authorize hydroxychloroquine in March "was based on the evaluation of the EUA criteria and the scientific evidence available at the time" .

However, many infectious disease experts, including those who have studied the coronavirus drug, say there was never any evidence that the drug worked for the virus.

In March, Trump tweeted that a French studio showed that hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin "have a real chance of being one of the greatest game changers in the history of medicine." He continued to be a cheerleader for the drug for several months and even said he took it himself after being exposed to employees with the virus.

That French study had so many problems that the society that published it turned away from it.

First, the study did not conclude that the drug worked for Covid patients, only that it decreased the amount of the virus found in the nose and throat.

Also, it was a very small study, only 20 patients, and ignored the patients who took hydroxychloroquine and died or ended up in the intensive care unit.

Following complaints about the study, the International Antimicrobial Chemotherapy Study, which published the study in its medical journal, concluded that the study "does not meet the expected standard of the Society."

Since then, two main studies have found the drug to be ineffective against coronavirus. One of the studies, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, also showed that Covid patients who took the drug were more than twice as likely to suffer cardiac arrest.