US tenants could bear the brunt of the economic collapse due to the pandemic





A considerable number of Americans will be made homeless and evicted due to the economic downturn that followed the pandemic, causing people to lose their jobs en masse. Sadly, federal funds for the unemployed did little to help them and the bills put forward by politicians are still fraught with indecision. According to the recent Household Pulse Survey by the US Census Bureau. Of the 77 million respondents, 32 percent of tenants nationwide have little or no confidence that they will be able to pay rent next month. The survey surveyed high and low income tenants for the survey. Of those who are unsure, 19.7 percent said they had at least one individual in their home who had recently become unemployed. Of these, the 20.4 percent who survived on an annual household income of $ 25,000 are likely to have difficulty paying rent as a result of the financial stress recently incurred. Overall, 13.4 percent said they had no confidence in the ability to pay rent, while 8.3 percent showed slight confidence and 25.3 percent believed they had moderate confidence. Only 37.6 percent reported great confidence in their ability to pay their owners, and most of them are apartment tenants. In contrast, however, until now, almost all family homes have paid rent. The National Multi-Family Housing Council hosts a weekly webcast during which they discuss the issues facing tenants. In May, 90.8 percent of multi-family tenants failed to pay rent, while 92 percent paid in April, NMHC experts said. While this may seem like a new phenomenon, the threat of eviction is not new to Americans. According to the researchers, when the unemployment rate in the United States was 4.7 percent in 2016, 3.7 million eviction cases were noted. Given that the latest unemployment estimates are 40 million, large-scale eviction is inevitable.

Another recent study by the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley, found that approximately 16.5 million tenant households no longer have a stable income as the country is dealing with the worst recession since 2008. From These households, 7 million or more, could not pay the rent even before the financial crisis hit. But the tenants have made their discontent very clear to the government.

Over the past month, around 200,000 tenants have not paid their rent in protest at the financial hardships they have to endure through no fault of their own. Strikes against rent payment were jointly organized across the country, protesting the need to pay rent amid unprecedented humanitarian crises over which they have no control. United States President Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Gage Skidmore / flickr. (TagsToTranslate) us. census bureau (t) recession (t) falling markets (t) tenants (t) tenants (t) debt (t) homeowners



