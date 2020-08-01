US Travel Restrictions State by State

This story was accurate at the time of publication. It will be updated frequently.

(CNN) – With the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in an almost constant fluctuation, state rules and regulations have to adapt quickly. For those planning a family vacation or simply want to travel to another state, it is important to stay updated on the latest state regulations.

There are some states that do not have restrictions. For those who do, here is a list of what each state requires.

Alaska

The boat's slips remain empty on a dock in Juneau, Alaska. Meg Roussos / Bloomberg / Getty Images

Beginning August 11, non-residents must arrive with a negative Covid-19 test that was administered 72 hours or less. There is another test option. Travelers who choose to test five days or less prior to arrival must retest at the airport and limit their interactions until the test is negative.

All travelers must also complete a traveler declaration form and receive another Covid-19 proof seven to 14 days after arriving in Alaska.

Travelers may choose not to take the Covid-19 tests, but must be quarantined for 14 days or the length of their stay, whichever is shorter.

According to the CDC, "quarantined people should stay home, separate from others, monitor their health, and follow the instructions of their state or local health department." Leaving your home state to enter a state with mandatory quarantine means you need a place to stay and stay.

Connecticut

Any traveler from a state that has a positive rate of 10 out of 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or more must be quarantined for 14 days. The traveler must have spent more than 24 hours in that state for the rule to apply. Everyone must also complete a travel health form.

Visitors can opt for the 14-day quarantine if they can provide evidence that they have had a negative Covid-19 test in the past 72 hours.

Currently there are 34 states in 10% or more positivity list.

Florida

People gather on the beach in Miami Beach, Florida, last month. Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP / Getty Images

People traveling from Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York must be quarantined for 14 days once they arrive in Florida. Some exceptions include those involved in business activities or for any academic purpose such as internships. Everyone is responsible for their own costs related to quarantine.

Hawaii

Upon arrival, passengers must sign a form stating that they are aware of the 14-day quarantine and that it is a crime if they violate it.

To travel between islands, a mandatory online form must be submitted within 24 hours of departure. Passengers cannot fly if their temperature is above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Idaho

In Ada County, which includes Boise, travelers from outside Idaho are encouraged to be quarantined for 14 days.

Illinois

The Lasalle Street elevated bridge in Chicago Christopher Dilts / Sipa USA via AP

There are no state restrictions, but a 14-day quarantine is required for visitors traveling to Chicago from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah and Wisconsin.

Kansas

Travelers must be quarantined for 14 days if they have traveled to Florida or have been on a cruise ship. Travelers must also quarantine if they traveled to Arizona between June 17 and July 27 or if they traveled to a country with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice with restrictions. Some countries include the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil, and China.

Kentucky

Maine

The crowd at Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Brianna Soukup / Portland Press Herald / Getty Images

Travelers must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival or sign a form stating that they received a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours. Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Vermont are exempt from quarantining or negative testing.

Maryland

Maryland residents traveling out of state must have received a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arrival or be tested as soon as they return. Non-residents must be screened within 72 hours of arrival and quarantine until they receive a negative result. If your test is positive, it is recommended that you cancel your trip.

Any resident traveling outside of Maryland to a state with a coronavirus test positivity rate of more than 10% needs self-quarantine until a negative test result is received. The District of Columbia and Virginia are exempt from this rule. As of July 31, states include Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Texas.

Massachusetts

Beginning August 1, all visitors and residents must complete a travel form before arriving in Massachusetts (unless they are arriving from a state designated by the Department of Public Health as low risk).

Travelers must "quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to arrival in Massachusetts."

Those who wait for the test results should be quarantined until they receive their negative results.

Failure to comply with these directives can result in a $ 500 fine.

New Hampshire

Hikers walk down to the pier to take in the view at Lonesome Lake in Franconia, New Hampshire. Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe / Getty Images

New Jersey

All travelers to New Jersey from states that have a Covid-19 test positivity rate of 10% or more or that test 10 positive for every 100,000 residents must quarantine for 14 days. This rule does not apply to visitors who spend less than 24 hours in the state.

The state government is also asking travelers to complete a voluntary survey of information about where you are traveling and your destination.

As of July 31, there are 36 US states and jurisdictions listed.

New Mexico

Beginning July 1, those traveling from out of state must quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter.

New York

The American flag in a deserted Times Square on April 13, 2020, in New York City JOHANNES EISELE / AFP / AFP via Getty Images

There are 36 states currently on the list.

Those traveling by plane must complete a travel form before leaving the airport or face a $ 2,000 fine. Those who travel to New York through other methods, such as cars and trains, must complete the online form.

Ohio

Travelers visiting Ohio from states reporting positive test rates of 15% or more must be quarantined for 14 days. As of July 29, states currently include Arizona, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, and South Carolina.

Pennsylvania

Visitors traveling from states with large numbers of Covid-19 cases must be quarantined for 14 days. As of July 24, they are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Rhode Island

Those traveling to Rhode Island from a state that has a positive test rate of 5% or more must be quarantined for 14 days. Travelers can opt to quarantine if they can provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Those waiting for the test results should be quarantined until a negative result arrives. However, the state still recommends quarantine for 14 days instead of relying on a negative test result.

South Carolina

People walking down King St. in Charleston, South Carolina Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Vermont

Vermont is allowing visitors to be quarantined before traveling, provided they use a personal vehicle to travel. They should make minimal stops and follow precautions such as wearing a face mask or cover, washing their hands, and staying six feet away. They must be quarantined for 14 days or seven days if they receive a negative test.

If travelers use public transportation, such as a plane or a bus, they must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival or for seven days followed by a negative Covid-19 test.

Washington DC

There are currently 27 states on the list.

Wisconsin