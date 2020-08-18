us-troops-in-syria-and-allies-exchanged-fire-with-pro-syrian-regime-forces

(CNN) US troops in Syria and their allies exchanged fire with pro-Syrian regime forces in the eastern part of the country.

A convoy of US troops and Syrian Democratic Forces were fired upon in eastern Syria Monday morning as they were traveling through a known checkpoint manned by Syrian pro-regime forces, the US-led coalition reported.

No US personnel were injured, according to Col. Myles Caggins, the chief spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, who said that the coalition forces returned fire.

“Coalition and Syrian Democratic Forces, conducting a routine anti-ISIS security patrol near Tal Al-Zahab, Syria, encountered a checkpoint occupied by pro-Syrian regime forces. After receiving safe passage from the pro-regime forces, the patrol came under small arms fire from individuals in the vicinity of the checkpoint. Coalition troops returned fire in self-defense,” Caggins said in a statement.

Helicopter convoy