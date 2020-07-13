USA Today was dragged into "fact check" alleging that the Trump campaign sold T-shirts with the Nazi symbol: "This is nonsense."

USA Today was dragged over the weekend after posting a "fact check" alleging that the Trump campaign sold T-shirts with the Nazi symbol of an eagle, and then clarified that "the eagle is a lifelong American symbol" .

The newspaper published a "fact check" claiming that "the Trump campaign website recently revealed a T-shirt that has come under fire due to the design similarities between its logo and a Nazi symbol" and concluded that that the statements are "true".

"Claims that a Trump campaign t-shirt has been criticized for wearing a Nazi eagle-like symbol is TRUE, according to our research," wrote Will Peebles of USA Today, adding: "It is worth noting that the eagle it is a common symbol in American politics, and is included in the United States presidential seal as well as in many federal departments. "

But when the newspaper tweeted the story, it did not focus on whether the campaign was criticized or not, but stated that the Trump campaign was selling T-shirts with a Nazi symbol.

The claim: Trump campaign t-shirts feature the imperial eagle, a Nazi symbol. Our decision: Right, ”the newspaper tweeted.

After a swift backlash, with many noting that eagles are also used prominently by American groups such as the United States Marine Corps, the document issued a clarification.

Clarification: The claim that Trump 2020 has taken out a T-shirt with a symbol similar to the Nazi eagle and is being criticized for that is true. It's worth noting that the eagle has also been a long-standing American symbol, ”USA Today tweeted.

"They were ridiculed with other images of eagles holding round objects such as the eagle, the balloon and the Marine Corps anchor, the Obama campaign logo, the office official for Nancy Pelosi (eagle and a balloon) and stamps of the US Postal Service, ”wrote Nicholas Fondacaro of NewsBusters.

Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh called the theory "silly" when USA Today asked for comment.

"This is silly. In the Democratic United States, Mount Rushmore glorifies white supremacy, and the bald eagle with an American flag is a Nazi symbol. They have lost their minds, "Murtaugh told the newspaper.

The "clarification" did not stop critics from taunting USA Today:

