USA USA Faces & # 39; avalanche of evictions & # 39; as rental protections expire

But thanks to a three-month eviction moratorium that New York established in March due to Covid-19, he was allowed to stay at his home. Since then, New York has extended the moratorium for two more months, but Ashley does not meet the strictest criteria. So on Monday, you could face an immediate eviction.

"I wouldn't want (evict) my worst enemy," Ashley said. "Not knowing where you are going to rest for the next day, that is not good."

Since Covid-19 closings began, tenants in 42 states and Washington DC have received protection against eviction under state moratoriums. But more than a third of those moratoriums have since been lifted and more are slated to expire, leaving tenants with months of late payment or the possibility of losing their homes.

Ashley was fired from her job as a teacher's aide in the Department of Education in March. Since then, she has been caring for her 5-year-old son Nazir while looking for work and a new place to live. She says the additional $ 600 a week in improved unemployment benefits from the Federal Coronavirus Economic Aid, Relief and Security Act (CARES) have helped. But those benefits will expire on July 31.

"There really isn't much choice for us when it comes to finding a place during this pandemic," Ashley said. He also has a coupon for low-income Section 8 housing, which he says makes his search for a new home more difficult due to low inventory and a lack of in-person displays during the pandemic. New York has lost 1.1 million affordable housing units (those rented for $ 900 a month or less) in the past two decades, according to the Coalition for the Homeless. Ashley's rent for her Queens apartment is $ 850 per month.

An "avalanche of evictions"

By the end of September, up to 23 million Americans will be at risk of eviction, according to a report by the Covid-19 Eviction Defense Project and the Aspen Institute's Financial Security Program.

The Legal Aid Society estimates that in New York alone, 50,000 evictions will be recorded on Monday when the state's general moratorium on evictions expires. The extended moratorium will only apply to tenants who have suffered financial difficulties due to Covid-19, or who qualify for unemployment. This excludes undocumented immigrants, certain workers or people who work off the books, and tenants with pending eviction cases.

"I think the United States can expect an avalanche of evictions that will impact the entire community and will cascade additional losses, from financial well-being to health and housing opportunities across the country," said Emily Benfer, director of the Defense Clinic. of Health Justice at Columbia Law School.

People of color are expected to be evicted at a much higher rate. Latino and black residents represent 18% and 12% of the US population. Respectively, but they represent 28% and 18% of people living in tenant homes who have suffered loss of job or income due to Covid-19, according to a study by UC Berkeley.

"Black households are more than twice as likely to be evicted as white homes, "said Benfer." It is a significant impact that we are going to have here, they will be the most affected. "

And that could lead to unprecedented homelessness. The Coalition for Homeless People in New York City says its mobile soup kitchens have seen a 100% increase in need and its housing hotlines have closed with homeless people asking for help.

"We have never seen anything like this," said Dave Giffen, executive director of the Coalition for the Homeless. "We know this is not the end. It is not even the middle. This is just the beginning of the crisis."

How States and the Federal Government Can Help

Nationwide, the CARES Act provides some protection against evictions and late fees for tenants living in federally subsidized or federally supported housing through July 24. Additionally, earlier this week, multiple agencies expanded eviction moratoriums for tenants renting single-family homes from homeowners with federally-backed loans through the end of August.

That covers about 28% of the nation's rental units, according to the Urban Institute. The rest must rely on rapidly expiring state eviction moratoriums and other relief efforts.

As state moratoriums expire, some governors have been able to channel $ 2 trillion federal CARES dollars into rent relief funds. In Iowa, Republican Governor Kim Reynolds created a rental assistance fund for her state as eviction restrictions were lifted in late May. In New York, the governor. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill creating a $ 100 million rental assistance fund for New Yorkers through August 20.

But housing advocates say The New York fund will shut out many tenants. Benfer estimates six times more rental assistance than is needed.

"The bill is simply a placeholder. The law only covers tenants who lost their income between April 1 and July 31 and who earn less than 80% of the area median income, than in the city York City is about $ 81,000 for a family of three, "Benfer said.

There are other proposed measures that could help. The $ 3 trillion HERO Act passed by the House, but stopped in the Senate, would provide $ 100 billion in rent relief, including a national moratorium on evictions. Such a measure could keep people like Ashley in their homes and out of shelters, according to housing advocates.

Ashley does not qualify for the New York Rent Relief Fund because her eviction notice was sent before the state's first general moratorium. That leaves her with even fewer options. She was homeless About 18 months ago with her 3 and a half year old son and she doesn't want that to be her reality again.

"No child deserves to have to go through an experience like that. That's a big fear of mine," said Ashley. "It is not a good feeling."