Usain Bolt shares the first photos of his daughter Olympia Lightning







The eight-time retired Olympic gold medalist went to social media on Tuesday to introduce his first daughter to the world, revealing her name is Olympia Lightning Bolt.

The 33-year-old Jamaican athlete shared a series of photos of his baby while celebrating the birthday of his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, saying they had "started a new chapter together."

"I want to wish my girlfriend @kasi__b a happy birthday. I can spend your special day with you. I want nothing but happiness for you and I will continue to do my best to keep a smile on your face," he wrote.

"We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."