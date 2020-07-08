Usain Bolt shares the first photos of his daughter Olympia Lightning

The eight-time retired Olympic gold medalist went to social media on Tuesday to introduce his first daughter to the world, revealing her name is Olympia Lightning Bolt.
The 33-year-old Jamaican athlete shared a series of photos of his baby while celebrating the birthday of his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, saying they had "started a new chapter together."
"I want to wish my girlfriend @kasi__b a happy birthday. I can spend your special day with you. I want nothing but happiness for you and I will continue to do my best to keep a smile on your face," he wrote.
"We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."
In the adorable photos, Olympia wears a pink dress and matching tulle headband while looking at the camera. Other photos show Bennett wearing a gold dress, cradling her bundle of joy, which is in a matching outfit.
The proud father added that he was waiting for what the "future will bring" and promised to be "the ROCK for this family".
The baby's middle name, Lightning, is also appropriate for a child whose father is hailed as the fastest person in the world and has been nicknamed "Lightning Bolt".
The news of baby Bolt first appeared in May, when Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness congratulated the couple on social media.
"Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby!" Holness wrote alongside a photo of Bolt.