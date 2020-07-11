USC School of Motion Picture Arts announces plan to remove John Wayne exhibit

The University of Southern California School of Motion Picture Arts announced on Friday its decision to remove a John Wayne exhibit from its main building.

Deputy Dean for Diversity and Inclusion Evan Hughes explained the school's decision in a memo shared on Twitter.

"I am writing to inform you of the plans for the Wayne exhibition, located in the main building of the School of Cinematic Arts Complex. The talks on systemic racism in our cultural institutions along with the recent global civil uprising of the Black Lives Matter Movement they require that we consider the role that our school can play in creating change in promoting anti-racist cultural values ​​and experiences. Therefore, it was decided that Wayne's exhibition will be removed, "the statement begins.

Hughes said the school is "grateful" to the students who expressed their thoughts on the matter. He also confirmed that the exhibition material will be moved to the archives of the Cinematic Arts Library "where other artifacts and documents of influential Hollywood figures reside for research and study purposes."

According to the Los Angeles Times, students protested Wayne's exhibition in the fall of last year, arguing that the school would be "endorsing white supremacy" if they kept it.

Wayne attended USC in the 1920s and was a member of the soccer team.

The decision comes just over two weeks after California Democrats in Orange County called for the name change to John Wayne Airport. The resolution, which was passed, asks the county board of supervisors to restore the name to Orange County Airport.

Demands that Wayne's name and image be removed from various locations across the country cite the 1971 interview with the deceased actor with Playboy in which he was quoted as saying he believes in white supremacy.

The youngest son of the last icon, Ethan Wayne, released a statement after the prisoner of war controversy, stating that his father "did not support" white supremacy "in any way."

Ethan went on to say that his deceased father "believed that responsible people should gain power without the use of violence."