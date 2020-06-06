Usman Admits to Using TLC, Claims Network Used Him Too

The reality star agreed that he appeared on the show to gain popularity, but Usman "Sojaboy" Umar claims the network used it again.

We are excited to see the recap of season 4 of 90 day promise: before 90 days this weekend. But, just before his revealing episodes are released, another shocking bit of news appears. Niger-based Usman "Sojaboy" Umar admitted that he has used NAFTA to become famous and also suggested that the network has taken advantage of it as well.

The most controversial relationship on the show was between Lisa "Baby Girl" Hamme and her partner Usman, who is almost 20 years younger than her. Everything seemed normal when the newly married Lisa left Usman's country, and the audience thought they were really going to figure things out. Soon the bride would be applying for the K-1 visa. A happy ending! But, after landing in the United States, Lisa accused Usman of defrauding her because he apparently blocked her on social media. She felt betrayed and said it is good for Usman that she cannot fly to her country due to the coronavirus pandemic. Otherwise she would have traveled and confronted him.

The 53-year-old woman claims that her husband is "so desperate" to become famous and advance his music career that he ignored her, her family, and her friends. In his words, he "played a good game." Showbiz Cheatsheet reports that during an interview with Domenick Nati, Usman denied being a scammer, but agreed that he took advantage of the network and appeared on the reality show to gain fame. However, it also instigated the question: "Are you trying to tell me that TLC didn't use me too?" Well, it appears that this opportunity was mutually beneficial to both parties. It's hard to believe that Usman joined the show just to marry his true love, and the channel produces that content just for the sake of bringing couples together.

The Nigerian rapper has often said that he wants to acquire a green card and move to the United States to pursue his music career. At the same time, the show's producers are also looking for eccentric partners who can produce entertaining content and grab the audience's attention – that's not something unfathomable. To Lisa, the marriage seems to have ended as their promoter, Rocco Straz has recently spoken about a "divorce". But Usman is still hopeful and claims that technically they are still husband and wife. For how long? That is the question of time!

We are happy that, unlike David and Lana, we at least have to keep a close eye on this couple and see them working on their problems (or rather fighting for them). Still, from the beginning, it was clear that it is not a match made in heaven. That is why many viewers were surprised by the fact that the couple actually got married despite having so many unsolved problems.

90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Source: Showbiz Cheatsheet, Soap Dirt

