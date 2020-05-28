USMLE Step 2 CS suspended for at least 1 more year







Sponsors of the US Medical Licensing Exam. USA (USMLE) announced Tuesday that they will continue to discontinue administration of Step 2 Clinical Science (CS) for the next 12 to 18 months in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the complexity of the technical and psychometric work required, we have determined that we will not be able to meet the deadlines for the immediate launch of a revised exam," USMLE announced on its website.

The all-day test, which requires examinees to have physical contact with standardized patients, is designed to "assess medical students and graduates in their ability to collect information from patients, perform physical examinations, and communicate their findings to patients and colleagues. " according to USMLE.

Leaders say in the announcement that in the past 3 months, USMLE had considered various options to resume testing, including using a telehealth model. The test is taken as passed / failed.

"The primary objective of the USMLE continues to be medical licensing and meeting the evaluation needs of state medical boards," David Johnson, director of evaluation for the Federation of State Medical Boards, told Medscape Medical News in a statement. "We continue to review the options available for a performance-based evaluation that meets the needs of state boards while continuing to consider the secondary uses and impact of USMLE on medical education and training."

Many details remain to be resolved, but USMLE says it will reimburse the testing fees.

"In the coming weeks, we will announce more detailed information on what this decision will mean for examinees, for example, refunds, progression through education / training, and medical leave," they write.

Implications for IMGs, program managers

The decision has important implications for International Medical Graduates (IMGs) and program managers, who must decide how to classify residency applicants.

William W. Pinsky, MD, president and CEO of the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), said the suspension decision puts the organization in an awkward position because ECFMG is responsible for examining graduates of schools outside of the United States and Canada, and Step 2 CS has been an important tool in ensuring that certifiers are competent.

"It takes away a part of our certification process," Pinsky told Medscape Medical News. "We feel very responsible to the public to ensure that the people who come to train have the right skills."

The directors of the residency program also use the program to select and classify students.

"Program managers have wanted this for international medical graduates, if not everyone," Pinsky said. "We have a hole here. If we don't have an alternative way to help program managers understand who these people are, then the chance for international medical graduates to succeed in the party may diminish."

He said the test has been mandatory to graduate from medical school, and ECFMG has also required IMGs to pass the test to coincide with residency, but since the pandemic began, those requirements have been waived.

ECFMG is now looking for alternatives to the test and will present them to its board soon.

"We cannot relinquish our responsibility because others have made a decision," Pinsky said.

ECFMG says it also wants to ensure that policy changes "do not deprive international medical graduates. They are very important to our training programs and our health systems. We want them to be properly certified and valued," he continued.

Some "I'm not sorry" test is suspended

Kunal Sindhu, MD, a third-year resident of radiation oncology in New York, who performed the test 4 years ago, had criticized Step 2 CS even before the pandemic.

Mastery of communication is covered in medical school, he said, and the time and expense of the exam are not worth the information it provides.

He notes that the test itself, which is conducted in just five cities, costs $ 1,300 ($ 1,600 for IMG), but additional travel and accommodation costs are often incurred.

"I think most American medical students consider it superfluous," he said.

But he said there is value in restructuring the test to make it more relevant and ensuring that doctors can communicate with patients and other doctors.

"That must be done quickly," he said. "Obviously we depend on IMGs for the workforce."

Although online testing seems like a viable option, he said, that would not measure what the test was designed to measure, and he says protests may grow in relevance if they move to an online exam.

"There have been calls to remove this test for a long time," he said.

Sindhu said the announcement leaves several questions unanswered, including whether students will eventually have to take the test when they are offered again or whether this group of learners will receive a waiver.

Dr. Roy C. Ziegelstein, vice dean of education at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, told Medscape Medical News that stopping the test "is not unpleasant for many."

"Step 2 CS eliminated the responsibility of medical schools to certify students' ability to interview and examine patients and communicate their findings. While that standardized the testing experience to a large extent, at the same time it imposed a extraordinary burden on medical students, "he said.

He noted that students who are already burdened with debt are asked to take an expensive test "that will be passed by almost all first-time test takers from American and Canadian schools.

"There is no doubt that many of the changes in the way we teach and evaluate medical students that resulted from COVID-19 are here to stay, and that is not necessarily a bad thing," he said. "One can only wonder if this is one of those changes."

Tumultuous year for medical tests

The Step 2 CS decision is the last change made in a tumultuous year to the testing program.

On February 14, as reported by Medscape Medical News, USMLE dropped the bomb that it would change the Step 1 rating from a three-digit pass / fail number as of January 1, 2022. The report generated shocking responses from students and doctors.

That change came after Step 1 had been widely criticized for playing too great a role in the process of becoming a doctor and for having students study for the exam rather than fully participate in their education.

Pinsky, Sindhu and Ziegelstein report that there are no relevant financial relationships. Johnson is an employee of the Federation of State Medical Boards.

Marcia Frellick is a freelance journalist and lives in Chicago. She previously wrote for the Chicago Tribune and Nurse.com and was an editor for the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cincinnati Enquirer, and the St. Cloud (Minnesota) Times. Follow her on Twitter at @mfrellick.

