usps-may-need-a-bailout.-but-it’s-actually-making-tons-of-cash

New York (Newsdio Business) Lawmakers on Saturday are expected to vote on a bailout for the US Postal Service, which, on paper, has been posting huge losses for years. But in reality, the agency is generating billions in cash.

Virtually all of the agency’s financial problems stem from a unique, arcane accounting system that no other business or government body follows and that doesn’t accurately reflect real costs. (“Utterly absurd,” as one lawmaker calls it.)

The financial problems have nothing to do with the expected surge in mail-in ballots for the election in November. And they are certainly not because of its contracts to handle delivery of Amazon (AMZN) packages, no matter what President Donald Trump claims about losses on those deliveries. Postal law, and investigations of those contracts, have confirmed that the USPS makes money on the contracts it has with Amazon and other major shippers.

The USPS booked positive cash flow of nearly $2 billion in the nine months ending June 30, up from $1.3 billion in the same period a year ago. It had positive average annual cash flow of $3 billion over the previous three fiscal years.

That positive cash flow came despite a large reported net losses — $7.5 billion the most recent nine months, up from a net loss of $5.9 billion in the year earlier period.