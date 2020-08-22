usps-to-send-letter-on-voting-to-every-american

(Newsdio) Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers Friday that the US Postal Service plans to “send a letter to every American” explaining “what our process is” for mail-in voting.

“We are emphasizing, and in fact, I think in September, we’re going to send a letter to every American with what our process is, going out to every American citizen,” DeJoy said at a hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee.

Also on Friday, USPS rolled out a new election website with information for voters and election officials on how to properly vote by mail this fall. A record number of Americans are expected to utilize postal voting because of the coronavirus pandemic, due to fears of contracting the virus at polling places.

“The American public can rely on the United States Postal Service to fulfill our role in the electoral process,” the website says, calling vote-by-mail a “secure” and “effective” way to cast ballots.

Democrats have accused DeJoy of politicizing the Postal Service by initiating disruptive changes that could affect election mail. He has reversed many of these changes, and he tried to assure senators that he wasn’t taking orders from President Donald Trump, who sees mail-in voting as a political threat.