USS Bonhomme Richard fire raises questions about need for amphibious assault ships

While Navy helicopters and San Diego firefighters have finally extinguished a troublesome fire from two areas aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, many are stopping to consider the strategic, tactical and humanitarian value of the assault ships large-covered amphibian.

In a general sense, Navy amphibious assault ships, like the Wasp-class ships, are often referred to as the "Swiss Army Knives" of maritime combat; They can launch amphibious air-to-surface assaults from a ship to shore, transport marines to combat, and perform a wide range of humanitarian missions.

Perhaps more importantly, large-deck amphibians are rapidly expanding their mission envelope given the addition of the F-35B stealth fighter and the rapid rise of air, sea, and surface drones.

Many high ranking Marine Corps and Navy leaders are increasingly considering the use of large amphibious assault ships as "motherships" operating a large fleet of unmanned systems. This not only expands the range, range of attack, and surveillance possibilities, but also helps the Navy adapt to a new threat environment that requires the service to adapt its amphibious assault strategy and tactics.

Since potential adversaries now have longer-range weapons, better sensors, attack technologies, and computers with faster processing speeds, amphibious forces approaching an enemy's shoreline may need to disperse to make it more difficult for forces. enemies attack them.

Thus, the notion of a disaggregated but interwoven air power strike force, less vulnerable to enemy fire, could be launched to strike "multiple landing points" to exploit enemy defenses.

The success of an amphibious attack needs, or even requires, air supremacy. Extending this logic, an F-35 would position itself to deal with enemy air-to-air and air-to-surface threats such as drones, fighter jets, or even incoming anti-ship missiles and ballistic missiles. The idea would be to use the F-35 in conjunction with surveillance drones and other nodes to find and destroy enemy ground defenses, clearing the way for a ground assault.

This type of synchronized attack tactics would naturally be heavily fortified by the F-35. After all, the F-35's Distributed Aperture System places 360-degree cameras around the aircraft and comes with a high-tech aiming sensor called EOTS, or Electro-Optical Orientation System. The plane's computers also allow for something called "sensor fusion," a technology that integrates information from a large number of different sensors on board a single screen for pilots to see.

Scattered approaches, using air-to-ground coordination and forward-facing surveillance nodes, can increasingly use synchronized assault tactics, signaling advantageous areas of attack. This can not only exploit enemy weakness, but also offers the advantage of avoiding more condensed or tightly configured approaches, much more vulnerable to long-range enemy sensors and weapons.

Having an advanced airpower like an F-35B, which can bring a higher charge of attack firepower, helps carry assault forces through a wide range of attack locations.

None of this, while intended to destroy technologically sophisticated enemies, eliminates major risks. To be clear, Russian and Chinese weapons, including fifth-generation emerging fighters, DF-26 anti-ship missiles with suspected 900-mile ranges, and rapidly emerging weapons like drones, lasers, and railguns are all concerns.

Indeed, future amphibious "ship to shore" attacks will look nothing like Iwo Jima's more linear and aggregate assault. An Naval War College essay on this topic predicts and reinforces this thinking.

"The basic requirements of amphibious assault, which were long considered vital to success, may not be achievable. Unlike the Pacific landings of WWII amphibian target areas, it may be impossible to isolate it, "notes the document, titled" Blitzkrieg From the Sea: War Maneuver and Amphibious Operations. "

The essay, written in the 1980s during the height of the Cold War, appears to anticipate future threats from adversaries of the great powers. Interestingly, drawing on some elements of the Cold War mindset, the essay heralds the current "great power" competition strategy for the Navy as it passes from more than a decade of counterinsurgency to a new threat environment.

– Kris Osborn is the managing editor of Warrior Maven and the defense editor of The National Interest –