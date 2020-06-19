USS Roosevelt In a major change, the Navy chooses to maintain the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who warned of the coronavirus outbreak

The investigation concluded that Captain Brett Crozier made other poor decisions in response to the outbreak, the sources said.
Although Crozier was relieved of command of the ship, he is expected to remain in the Navy.
In addition, Strike Group Commander Commander Stuart Baker will also be responsible for poor decision-making and his promotion will be suspended, both sources said.
The Navy has not yet released the results of the report.
Crozier was initially fired in April so acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, who subsequently resigned, said it was bad judgment for overly disseminating a warning about the spread of the virus aboard his ship, a warning that eventually came to the press.
This story is breaking and will be updated.