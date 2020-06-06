Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley suspended the 2013 text that included & # 39; racist language & # 39;

Utah Utes defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley was suspended on Friday after the university learned of a text message he sent in 2013 that included a racial slur.

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan released a statement Friday confirming Scalley's suspension when the university begins an investigation into a social media post of the text that appeared Wednesday.

"On Wednesday night, I heard about a social media post referring to a 2013 text message that included racist language, sent by the defensive coordinator of our soccer program, Morgan Scalley," statement from Harlan read.

Coach Scalley and I have talked. He is very contrite and acknowledged that the text was sent and that it included a derogatory and painful word. "

While the exact contents of the text and to whom it was addressed have not been revealed, former Utah cornerback Ryan Lacy accused Scalley of calling it the N-word in 2008.

"I am not here to provoke outrage, but after the negative tweets I have seen directed at the family who actually received the [Scalley] racially explicit text, I will defend you … please @ me," he said in another tweet.

In a statement released by the university, Scalley apologized for what he called a "terrible mistake."

"I used a racial slur in a text message. This language is offensive and hurtful not only for the African American community, but for everyone, "the statement read, according to an ESPN report.

“Immediately after sending it, I apologized to the recipient and his family. I am also heartbroken over the possible breach of trust with my fellow coaches and the youth in our program, both past and present. "

Harlan said Friday that Scalley is suspended while an outside firm reviews the incident.

"The use of any form of racist language is not only antithetical to our policies and our values, but it is an affront to all of us, especially to members of our African American community," said Harlan.

Scalley, a former Utes security, began his coaching career at his Alma Mater as an administrative assistant in 2006.