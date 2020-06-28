Utah fire: evacuations are ordered after fireworks ignite

The Traverse fire was burning in the Traverse Mountain area near the city of Lehi, firefighters said.

Strong gusty winds quickly spread the flames across 150-200 acres.

About 30 homes have already been evacuated and evacuation orders are expanding, Utah Fire Info said. Evacuation centers are open to house people forced to leave their homes.

Several power outages were reported in the area of ​​the fire, the Utah Division of Emergency Management he said on Twitter.