Utah governor declares state of emergency during protests over ruling that fatal police shooting was justified







The protests began hours after the Salt Lake County district attorney announced that Bernardo Palacios Carbajal's fatal police shooting in May was justified.

Protesters gathered outside the district attorney's office and caused damage to the building on Thursday night, police said.

Police previously said a group of protesters was marching towards 500 S., disrupting traffic in the city center.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said in a tweet: "Because protesters smashed windows in the District Attorney's building, SLCPD will announce that the demonstration is an illegal gathering …"