Utah governor declares state of emergency during protests over ruling that fatal police shooting was justified

The protests began hours after the Salt Lake County district attorney announced that Bernardo Palacios Carbajal's fatal police shooting in May was justified.
Protesters gathered outside the district attorney's office and caused damage to the building on Thursday night, police said.
Police previously said a group of protesters was marching towards 500 S., disrupting traffic in the city center.
The Salt Lake City Police Department said in a tweet: "Because protesters smashed windows in the District Attorney's building, SLCPD will announce that the demonstration is an illegal gathering …"
Police said the protesters had used pepper spray on their officers. At least one officer was injured and taken to a hospital.
At least two protesters were arrested, police said.
Utah Governor Gary Herbert's spokeswoman Brooke Scheffler tells CNN that the state of emergency "will remain in effect until July 13 at 11:59 p.m."
Salt Lake County Sam Gill said in a statement: "After conducting a review of Critical Incidents Involved by the Officer (OICI), the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office determined that the use of May 23 2020's lethal force by SLCPD Officers does not guarantee a crime charges … "
Mayor Erin Mendenhall acknowledged that some may feel that the decision means that justice was not done.
"In the case of the critical Salt Lake City officer incident that resulted in the death of Bernardo Palacios Carbajal, District Attorney Sim Gill's findings provide significant evidence of the justifiable actions of Salt Lake City police officers," he said. Mendenhall in a statement. "This evidence shows that our officers acted in accordance with their training and state law regarding the use of deadly force. They acted quickly and methodically in a very difficult situation to stop what they perceived to be a deadly threat, which is exactly what We ask them and what we hope they do to protect our city, every day. "