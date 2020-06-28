Utah Jazz star says camera caught teenage boy peeing on his way

Joe Ingles said On twitter A young teenage skateboarder urinated in his driveway and outfield, but the Utah Jazz forward said his security system caught him on the spot.

"For the young teenage skateboarder who peed in our driveway / garden … Just a warning, but our security cameras see EVERYTHING … the face and any other little details," Ingles wrote.

Ingles, a three-point specialist for the Jazz, is set to take the field for the team when the NBA restarts in Orlando, Florida, next month. The Jazz (41-23) are currently in fourth place in the charged Western Conference. The NBA originally suspended play on March 11 when Utah star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

WELCOME AGAIN: THE NBA ESTABLISHES THE PROGRAM FOR THE SEASON START

The league released its schedule on Friday, and the first game of games will feature the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the Jazz in the opening of a doubleheader. And just like the first opening night of this season like no other, the second nationally televised double-bill game will pit the Los Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the 22 teams that will go to Disney, the configuration of the lists of eight games will be practically the same: a consecutive one for each of the clubs, and all the games will be played in a span of 16 days that will end on August 14. The NBA will use three arenas at Disney, and in addition to the two-game roster on opening night, there will be between four and seven games played each day.

There will be some very unusual elements, with games starting at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. on weekends and most nights, see that the board ends at 9 p.m. Announcements – aside from the NBA Finals games, an absolute rarity for games played on the East Coast.

Plans call for 52 of the 88 seed games to be televised nationally, with 18 on TNT (including the opening night doubleheader), 17 on ESPN, 14 on NBA TV and three on ABC. The games will also be shown in local markets.

Most of the arenas on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus will be used for multiple games each day, with no notice scheduled less than four hours apart in each of those three buildings, with the league allowing time between games to disinfect everything that players, coaches or staff might come in contact with.

If the ninth-place team needs a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed at either conference and ends within the team's four games in eighth place, those games in a better-than-two-team series. No. 9 The need to sweep will begin on August 15.

The NBA playoffs will begin on August 17, and the NBA Finals will begin on September 30 with a possible Game 7 on October 13.

Associated Press contributed to this report.