Utah man accused of threatening to kill police, arrested on the way to protest in Salt Lake City, according to police

Utah police they claim they prevented a possible shooting at a protest in Salt Lake City Monday, according to multiple reports.

Authorities and FBI agents were reportedly warned of the 27-year-old Yuri Silva's threats against the police via social media. Silva was arrested on the way to the protest, and four weapons, including an AK-47 and an Uzi, were recovered from inside the vehicle, police added.

"With the severity of the threats, accompanied by the located firearms, we have every reason to believe that these arrests potentially saved lives," according to a statement from West Valley Police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku on Tuesday.

Silva had threatened the use of firearms and encouraged others to take up arms against the police, authorities said. He had also listed the names and addresses of the officers he was addressing, the police allege.

Investigators said they located Silva and detained him during a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, Christian Hernández, 27, was also detained, according to police.

"Mr. Silva reported that he was on his way to the protests in Salt Lake City when he was detained," added Vainuku.

Police said additional electronic evidence was also recovered from Hernández's residence.

"The suspect (Silva) denied wanting to shoot police officers, but admitted that his Facebook posts were intended to incite people," said a police affidavit, according to the Deseret News.

Silva was arrested for investigating a terrorist threat, while Hernández was arrested for investigating possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of drugs, according to the newspaper. reported.