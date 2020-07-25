Utah neighborhood evacuated as authorities detonated explosives found in their home

Police in a Salt Lake City suburb evacuated 600 residents after finding explosives in a house, according to reports.

The evacuation took place in southern Jordan early Friday. Authorities then detonated the explosives at the scene after determining that they were too dangerous to transport.

"The evacuation is over. The operation went as well as it could and residents who were evacuated can safely return to their homes, ”South Jordan Public Safety tweeted around midnight local time.

The evacuation was applied to 168 homes and 34 businesses, Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported.

Police said the house with the explosives belonged to Ryan McManigal, 42, according to the station.

They greeted police with gunshots when they went to his home on Thursday night with a search warrant, the station reported.

No one was injured and was detained, according to the station.

There were two detonations three hours apart, causing extensive damage to McManigal's home, according to the station.

The charges against McManigal include multiple counts of aggravated assault directed at law enforcement, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, discharge of a felony crime, criminal mischief, and violation of a protective order, Deseret News reported.

"The explosives were a surprise to us," said South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington, according to the newspaper.

Police said McManigal was under investigation after being accused of texting a fast-food restaurant owner how he would feel if McManigal "entered the business and brought down customers and staff," the newspaper reported.