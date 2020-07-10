Utah police cleared the deadly shooting of a gunman fleeing officers

Two Utah police officers were released Thursday in the shooting death of an armed man who was fired more than 30 times while on the run.

Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, 22, died on May 23 after being beaten 13-15 times while fleeing two Salt Lake City police officers who were investigating a report of a gun threat. Palacios-Carbajal was reportedly yelled at to drop a weapon, which was seen on his body in images from the police camera.

The two officers, Neil Iversen and Kevin Fortuna, collectively fired 34 shots at Palacios-Carbajal after they confirmed that he had a weapon in his possession, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill said as he reviewed the images and images. autopsy photos during a press conference.

"We refuse to press criminal charges against any of the officers for their use of lethal force," he said.

Palacios-Carbajal's family expressed disappointment at the decision, saying Gill's decision not to file criminal charges against the officers perpetuates a "system of oppression."

"As a family, we will not stop our search for justice for Bernardo by all means available to us," attorney Nathan S. Morris read from a statement prepared on behalf of the family, who called for a peaceful protest.

Attorney Brian Webber said officers had every opportunity to use non-lethal force, and "there was no reason to fire shot number 1, let alone shot number 34."

Palacios-Carbajal's death sparked protests similar to other cities where people have died during encounters with the police.

Officers saw Palacios-Carbajal at the Utah Village Motel and chased him after someone called police to report an apparent armed robbery, authorities said. They yelled at him to stop and drop the gun, Gill said.

Video footage shows Palacios-Carbajal picking up what officers said was a weapon after tripping and falling multiple times while fleeing, Gill said, adding that Palacios-Carbajal seemed determined to hold onto his weapon.

"The desire to retrieve the weapon was greater than the desire to escape," he said. "If he had left it, officers said that the imminence of that threat would have been reduced for them and that they would not have used that force." "

Associated Press contributed to this report.