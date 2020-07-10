Utah protests erupt after 2 police officers cleared in shooting death of suspect: reports

Utah Governor Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency on Thursday night after "civil unrest" erupted in Salt Lake City in reaction to two police officers who were acquitted of irregularities in the shooting death of an armed suspect in may.

The images posted online showed dozens of handprints, in what appeared to be red paint, splattered on a sign at the entrance to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

The situation was declared an illegal assembly after protesters began breaking windows in the prosecutor's office, The Deseret News of Salt Lake City reported.

"I sincerely hoped that tonight's protest would remain as peaceful as it has been night after night," Police Chief Mike Brown wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately, when they started breaking windows at @SLCountyDA's office, we declared it an illegal assembly."

"We are willing to allow a little vandalism, but then they came back and started breaking windows," Brown told KSL-TV. "We simply cannot allow that to happen."

It was District Attorney Sim Gill who announced earlier in the day that officers Neil Iversen and Keith Fortuna would not be prosecuted for the death of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, whose death on May 23, after being shot 15 times by the police became the focus of attention of the state protesters opposed to police brutality.

The peaceful protests had been held in Salt Lake City for weeks in anticipation of a decision on the case, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Among the red prints outside the district attorney's office was a flyer with an image of Palacios-Carbajal.

The governor's emergency declaration closed the Utah Statehouse grounds to the public until at least next Tuesday, FOX 13 of Salt Lake City reported.

The vandalism had occurred outside the Statehouse during a previous protest after George Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis, the station reported.

According to FOX 13, the riots on Thursday began with chalk and paint messages outside Gill's office around 6:40 p.m. local time, evolving into an "illegal meeting statement" around 8 p.m. as Salt Lake City police in riot gear struggled to separate the crowd.

About 75 officers were deployed to the area at 8:25 p.m., the station reported.

Protesters later sprayed some police officers with pepper spray, and Hebert's declaration of an emergency came about an hour later.

Soon after, the crowd had dispersed and police declared the district attorney's office to be a crime scene, FOX 13 reported.

In May, responding officers had seen Palacios-Carbajal at the Utah Village motel and were chasing him after someone called police to report an apparent armed robbery, authorities said. They yelled at him to stop and drop the gun, Gill said.

Video footage shows Palacios-Carbajal picking up what officers said was a weapon after tripping and falling multiple times while fleeing, Gill said, adding that Palacios-Carbajal seemed determined to hold onto his weapon.

"The desire to retrieve the weapon was greater than the desire to escape," he said. "If he had left it, officers said that the imminence of that threat would have been reduced for them and that they would not have used that force." "

Louis Casiano of Fox News and The Associated Press contributed to this story.