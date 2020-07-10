UV disinfection tower changes the rules of the game to clean your home

Since we introduced KAPSULE ™ UV Sanitizing Wand 2.0 to readers, it has been flying off the shelves. Not only is it a safer, hypoallergenic alternative to many of the harmful and chemical sprays and cleaners on the market, but it is capable of removing 99.9% of pathogens in just seconds!

Now meet the brand's latest disinfectant product: the KAPSULE ™ UV Disinfection Tower.

This device harnesses the power of ultraviolet light to provide 360 ​​° UV-C sterilization in tight spaces. While its predecessor, the UV Wand, was created to disinfect smaller items like your cell phone, kitchen countertops, utensils, and kitchen floors, the UV Tower was designed to disinfect confined rooms and spaces, such as bedrooms, bathrooms, and kitchens with an effective range of two square meters.

Using a 254nm UV-C light, the device can remove things like pathogens, mites, and mold in as little as 15 minutes, and was even able to destroy 99.9% of E. coli in laboratory tests.

Additionally, the KAPSULE ™ UV Room Disinfection Tower features a built-in safety switch that turns off the UV-C light each time the device is turned up. Plus, since Kapsule ™ is a proud member of the International UV Association, you can trust the fact that this product works just as it says it does.

It is worth noting that the KAPSULE ™ Kapsule UV Room Disinfection Tower should never be used in humans or animals and that prolonged exposure to the skin can cause irritation and redness. You should always point UV-C light away from you, towards a surface you want to disinfect.

Typically, the KAPSULE ™ UV Room Disinfection Tower retails for $ 129.99, but right now you can cut that price 40% for a total of just $ 76.99!

Buy now