Uwaila Vera Omozuwa: student raped and killed in church wanted to be a minister

Lagos, Nigeria – Uwaila Vera Omozuwa studied microbiology at the Benin City University in Nigeria, but her passion was theology.

Even after entering Benin University last year, the 22-year-old did not stop taking theology classes at a local parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Edo state, her older sister Judith told CNN. Omozuwa.

Despite the doctors' best efforts to save his life, Omozuwa, whom his family described as "kind and intelligent," died days after the attack.

"She wanted to be a minister and preach the word of God. The church was her favorite place," Judith, 24, said by phone. "Being killed where she always found peace is devastating."

Omozuwa generally went to church Monday through Friday to study to avoid his brothers' distractions at home, his sister said.

The student was more regularly in recent months, as her university was one of dozens closed by authorities as part of measures to stop the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The day her sister was attacked, Judith said she walked her to her front door before leaving for church, unaware that it would be the last time she would see her sister alive.

"Uwa complained that we were making a lot of noise at home watching TV and it was getting worse now that everyone is home."

"That day she was wearing one of my clothes and I was teasing her.

"She said that's what the sisters do."

A man was arrested in connection with Omozuwa's death, and police say forensics shows that he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher found at the scene.

Edo Police Command spokesman Chidi Nwabuzor told reporters earlier this week : "The item used in the assault, which was a fire extinguisher, was recovered. Immediately the operatives … examined the fingerprints, which led to our suspect."

Omozuwa's family he told CNN Doctors said she was raped, but the police did not come to call it rape and instead described it as "inhuman sexual assault."

Rape is considered a stigma in most Nigerian families and it is extraordinary that her family reveals that this happened to her, Nigerian Amnesty International director Osai Ojigho told CNN.

"It shows how the police are unwilling to investigate rape cases and will investigate murder charges. Both are heinous crimes and neither should be dismissed by the other," said Ojigho.

CNN has made several attempts to contact the police team in charge of the investigation so far with no response.

However, for the first time in recent years, Nigerian police said they planned to strengthen their response to GBV, adding that they had deployed special detectives across the country to work on GBV cases.

"This is to strengthen and improve the units' ability to respond to the growing challenges of sexual assault and domestic / gender-based violence related to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and other social ills within the country," according to the statement said change.

The force is also asking citizens to submit information that can assist them in ongoing investigations into cases of sexual assault and domestic violence in the country, Nigerian police spokesman Frank Mba said in the statement.

Violence against women is a daily reality in Nigeria, where 25% of girls have experienced sexual violence before the age of 18, compared to 10% of boys, according to a UNICEF Study 2014

Omozuwa's death is part of a recent wave of violence involving young women in Nigeria, and the murder has become a rallying cry as women call on authorities to address gender-based violence in the West African nation.

A group of university students marched to the Benin city police station in protest on Tuesday, and Nigerians have been using the twin hashtags. #JusticeForUwa and #SayNoToRapists to speak out against violence against women and girls.

Police say they have 11 suspects in custody in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 12-year-old girl, according to local media reports.

A few days after Omozuwa's death, another name was in vogue on social media: this time a teenage college student in the south-west of the country who was allegedly raped and murdered in her family's home, according to local media reports.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari called Omozuwa's murder an "act of barbarism" in a cheep on Tuesday and offered his "deepest condolences" to the victim's friends and family.

He added that he hopes Nigerian police will "quickly and diligently" investigate the case to ensure justice.

Meanwhile, the rights group Amnesty International has called on the Nigerian government to declare a "national crisis "in violation.

"No matter where you are in Nigeria … all women and girls are at risk of being raped." Osai Ojigho, Amnesty International

Amnesty Ojigho told CNN that authorities need a zero tolerance approach to end violence against women.

"No matter where you are in Nigeria, in the north or south, in the city or in rural, Christian or Muslim areas, all women and girls are at risk of being raped. Nowhere is it safe or immune to it. violent crime against women, "said Ojigho.