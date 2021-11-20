In anime, we are used to seeing two different personalities together. They can be memorable. Sometimes it is the slow burn route that the two characters take in their relationship that makes it more special. The show usually goes slowly. It is about two people who start to like each other, even though their friends and family tell them that they are too obvious. The show can have funny moments just like “Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out” Some people like the series because it is funny. For example, sometimes the characters take their time but they also laugh.

Written and illustrated by Taking, the original manga series about a loner introvert named Shinichi and his boisterous classmate Hana who wants to enrich his life in her own energetic and annoying way, debuted in 2017. A new series that was based on the original series came out in 2020. The fans did not have to wait long before they knew it would continue. A trailer for Season 2 was released shortly after the first season ended.

Uzaki-chan Want to Hang Out! is coming back for a second season. We know that it will be released in 2020.

When Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 2 is coming up?

The first season of “Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!” was only 12 episodes long. Fans wanted to see more of Hana’s adventures with Shinichi. The series will be back, but it will take a few more years. Funimation said on Twitter that the second season is coming in 2022. Funimation didn’t give an exact date, but it might be out sometime during the winter.

If the next season of “Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!” is the same as Season 1, it will premiere in July 2022. But western audiences may be able to see it too. Funimation streamed the first season of the show while it was airing in Japan. The fact that they tweeted about Season 2 means that they will probably stream the series again when it airs overseas.

What is the plotline of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 2?

In Season 1 of “Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!” they focused on Hana and Shinichi’s daily lives. They tried to help him become friends with other people. Hana was a little bit weird but she made a lot of mistakes that embarrassed Shinichi. However, the Season 2 finale might show that the series will be more romantic. The anime series has been following what is in the manga. Episode 12 covered chapters 30-34. That’s about when Volume 4 begins (via Seven Seas Entertainment). Lately, there have been many times that Shinichi has helped Hana. The two are becoming closer than ever before. They will admit their friendship is more than they thought it was at first! The two people recognize that they like each other and start to act like a couple.

In the manga, friends, and family try to make Hana and Shinichi get together. They tell them what they feel about each other. A fortune teller helps, too. We don’t know how much of the manga Season 2 will cover. But by the time it premieres, we should have plenty of material to use. The manga has been released in Japan and there are 7 volumes so far (via Crunchyroll).

Who will be starring in it?

In the first season of “Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!” we are introduced to Shinichi Sakurai, who is a college freshman. Hana Uzaki is his underclassman in school. The two used to go to the same high school together. Hana made it her mission to make Shinichi happier. But he was sad because of this. They still got along and became friends, though. Season 2 will also have these two characters in it a lot since they are still not sure about their feelings for each other. In Season 1, some characters from the show will come back. These include Shinichi’s friend Itsuhiko Sakaki and café coworker, Ami Asai. In Season 1, they were trying to help Hana and Shinichi get together romantically. We can expect them to continue this in Season 2 of the show.

In the next season, we may see Hana’s family on the show. Last season, some members of her family made their debut. In the last episode, Hana’s mom and brother showed up. Based on one of the visuals from the anime site, it looks like in Season 2, Hana will have a little sister too. The girl is in the background watching her older sister and Shinichi. Fujio Uzaki can show up to a family reunion with Hana.

