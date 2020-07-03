VA Secretary Wilkie boasts of having the utmost confidence at all times and the approval of the department under Trump

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie told "Bill Hemmer Reports" on Friday that his department's approval among veterans is at a "record high."

"Veterans now, under this administration, vote with their feet," Wilkie told host Jon Scott.

Wilkie explained that under his leadership and that of President Trump, the VA is seeing a "confidence and approval" rating of 90 percent. He added that the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization did its own survey and essentially validated those figures after probing its members.

"When we talk about trust and approval ratings, those ratings are almost 40 points higher than in the last administration because this president has put veterans front and center," Wilkie said, "and we've seen the benefits of that, and we've seen veterans returning to VA in record numbers. "

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Wilkie said the VA is seeing infection rates similar to the civilian population among veterans. He told Scott that 18,000 of the approximately 9.5 million veterans have been infected, and 15,000 of them have fully recovered.

Due to the effectiveness of VA in treating the coronavirus, Wilkie said that his office is better able to serve other populations. He cited Arizona, where the VA has recruited nurses to learn the Navajo language to help Native American tribes that are being affected by the contagion.

"It allowed us to serve the entire country," he said. "We are in nursing homes across the country."