Vader's scars are exposed for everyone to see in Star Wars Old Military Fan Art

New Star Wars fan art shows Darth Vader without his mask, highlighting his facial scars in a portrait from yesteryear that portrays him as a military general.

A new piece of fan art shows Darth Vader in military outfit, exposing all his scars. Darth Vader is, of course, one of the most famous movie villains (and protagonists) of all time in the Star Wars franchise. He is also the grandfather of Kylo Ren, a central character in the recent sequels, who ends up taking a path similar to his. Spectators witnessed Vader's many scars at the end of Return of the Jedi when he took off his helmet.

Darth Vader is known for his insidious personality as the Sith Lord. His infamous dark suit and voice-altering mask have become one of the best-known symbols of the film franchise. The prequel trilogy provided a broad insight into Darth Vader's life as Anakin Skywalker, his identity before turning to the dark side. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

The new fan art, published in the scadarts of the Instagram account, shows Darth Vader with a sword in his hand and a dark navy blue military suit. He has an austere expression and a solid posture. The artwork depicts the scars in dimensional detail. Vader is standing against what appears to be a desert background, with gray skies above. There is a high contrast between her dark figure and the lighter but sad environment. Fans praised the artwork for its realistic and dramatic rendering. Some even mentioned it among the best work on the account, featuring other fictional characters in traditional military oil paintings.





The origin of Vader's scars comes from an intense battle with his former master Obi-Wan Kenobi in Mustafar. Obi-Wan's attack had severed Anakin's limbs (arms and legs) and also allowed him to burn in the fire created by the lava in Mustafar. Later, Darth Sidious found Vader in a ruined state and brought him back to the galactic capital of Coruscant, also known as the Imperial Center, to heal. Finally, Vader's injuries were too serious to deal with, and gave him cyber armor that he would have to wear for the rest of his life. The suit would provide Vader with strength and protection, as it was built with Sith alchemy.

Vader's transformation and his final decision to abandon the dark side set a precedent for creating complex villains in many works of fiction. The moment when he finally reveals his real face in the original trilogy is still iconic and memorable. Fans anxiously speculate how his legacy will be referenced in the newly announced Star Wars movie to be directed by Taiki Waititi. Until more is confirmed about the new movie, fans can continue to enjoy works of art that envision new possibilities for beloved characters.

