Valentina Sampaio becomes Sports Illustrated's first trans model

Written by By Kiely Westhoff

She is no stranger to making history. In 2017, she became the first trans woman to appear on the cover of Vogue Paris. Two years later, she was the first openly transgender model hired by Victoria & # 39; s Secret. Now in 2020, 23-year-old Valentina Sampaio continues to break barriers in the modeling industry by becoming the first trans woman to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Sports Illustrated is a respected brand in the modeling world. In the 56 years since the first issue of the special edition, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has produced some of the most successful names in the business. Sampaio joins the elite ranks alongside stars like Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks.

In Sampaio's open essay on what it means to be part of SI, he praises the magazine for creating another issue that advocates "a diverse set of beautiful, multi-talented women in a creative and dignified way." She says she is "excited and honored to be a part of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue." While representing SI means a lot to her, she is even more inspired by the importance it has for the LGBTQ community as a whole.

Sampaio, who comes from a fishing village in northern Brazil, is using his platform to fight for the rights of trans people. She explains that the beauty of her home country is contrasted with the brutal hatred of the transgender community. She says that in 2019 alone, 129 transgender people were killed in Brazil.

Her success as a model has not been easy, fighting an uphill battle against discrimination, but she realizes that her status gives her an opportunity to make a positive difference. Beyond that, Sampaio believes that it is his responsibility to defend the trans population of Brazil. "I recognize that I am one of the lucky ones," she writes in her essay, "and my intention is to honor that as best I can."

Sampaio says he tries to catalyze change by leading by example and spreading the love and acceptance of one person at a time. "I believe that better people build a better world for all of us, and I defend each and every one of those who, like me, suffer prejudice for not conforming to the standards of society."

His message to the world is one of emphatic empathy. She promises to persevere in her mission for equality and to continue to embolden people marginalized by society. Sampaio expresses his gratitude to Sports Illustrated for helping her inspire a spirit of inclusion and kindness.

"Thank you, YES, for seeing and respecting me as I really am. For understanding that, more than anything, I am human. Thank you for supporting me to continue spreading a message of love, compassion and unity for ALL."