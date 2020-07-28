Valerie Jarrett lobbied over Obama's role in Russia investigation

Fox Business Network presenter Maria Bartiromo pressured a senior aide to President Obama about what the former president knew about the launch of Russia's investigation into President Trump's campaign in 2016.

In an interview Tuesday, Bartimoro asked Valerie Jarrett if Obama "led" the investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, eventually sparking the Mueller investigation.

"This is not how it works," Jarrett, a former senior Obama aide, said, distancing Obama from the Russia investigation and the dossier written by former British spy Christopher Steele. "This is not how our investigations work. We left that up to the intelligence community to present information. And the record, I imagine it would be a much bigger piece of a puzzle."

Robert Mueller's report failed to establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. But the investigation found that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 elections in a "radical and systematic" manner, which included hacking the Democratic National Committee, releasing emails related to Hillary Clinton, and launching a campaign on social media that "favored the candidate Trump and belittled candidate Clinton. "

Trump and Republicans have accused the Obama administration of "spying" on the president and trying to undermine his presidency during the transition period. The FBI relied on Steele's unverified record to obtain secret wiretaps from the foreign surveillance court to monitor Trump's campaign adviser, Carter Page.

Jarrett said he is confident in the conduct of the intelligence community.

"I have a high degree of confidence that our intelligence community, our investigators, behaved responsibly," Jarrett said.

Jarrett argued that the focus should be on preventing foreign interference in the current 2020 presidential election rather than digging up the past.

He also denied being part of any effort to unmask the identity of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"No, I did not participate in any of those conversations," Jarrett said. "But the question I really want to ask you is: What are we doing today? If people want to have an investigation into what happened four years ago, they should. But … aren't you concerned about the integrity of our upcoming elections?