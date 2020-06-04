Valorant Beta Cheaters Are Still Banned, Riot Says “No Second Chances”

Cheating has always been a featured topic in the world of online multiplayer, but with Valorant, players may want to reconsider cuts.

Valorant Developer Riot Games is not giving cheats a second chance, as those who were caught using cheats during the closed beta of the newly released game are discovering that they are still banned. Cheating has always been a major problem in the world of online multiplayer, but Riot's relentless approach to the problem can make unscrupulous players think twice before deciding to cut corners in other games.

For those unfamiliar, the latest multiplayer competitive heat, Valorant is the latest addition to Riot Games to the free first-person shooter genre. Set in the near future, Valorant Place players in a team of five heroes, charged with detonating or defusing a bomb, all while defending against the enemy team. Matches consist of 25 rounds in total, and the first team to take 13 rounds wins. There are no comebacks per round, which means players have to play accurately. Fortunately, the rounds move very fast and players control a wide cast of cool characters, each equipped with their own unique abilities. One of the key differences between Valorant And is that many competitors is their speed, since it does not take long to kill or be killed. With that mindset, it's no surprise that Riot doesn't have patience with cheats.

According to Kotaku, players who were caught cheating Valorant & # 39; s The beta version has been banned in the official launch of the game. Also, Twitter resident Anti cheat police department He shared evidence of cheats who turned to popular cheating forums to complain about how they were banned or re-banned shortly after launch. A fearless cheat even went so far as to send a direct message to the CEO of Riot Games, Nicolo Laurent, confused as to why their beta ban had not yet been lifted. Responding only a couple of hours later, Laurent simply stated: "Sorry, no second chances for cheats"

During ValorantWith the beta closed, Riot banned 10,000 total players, eventually offering $ 100,000 to players who discovered exploits in its anti-cheat program. Explaining the bans, developer Vanguard Anti-Cheat Matt Paoletti stated that Riot identifies the device that is linked to the cheating account, which automatically prohibits any new accounts that are created on that device. Furthermore, Paoletti says the hardware bans would be removed for "plus"Players after the closed beta ended, implying that not all cheats would remain blocked. That said, it's clear that Riot intentionally hopes to send a message to Valorant & # 39; s players, who would otherwise be tempted to give themselves an unfair advantage.

Cheating has been a huge taboo in the online video game community from its inception to the present. When cheats exploit an online game, they pursue a great perpetual triumph at the cost of ruining the experiences of all affected players. However, as time has gone by, developers have grown tired of these feats and are putting their feet on the ground. Riot Games is not the first to implement this. "no second chance"Attitude won't be the last. So even though cheats are never completely kicked out of the online gaming community, at least they will have a harder time getting away with it as game developers continually adapt to their bad behavior".

