Van Gogh and Gauguin's letter detailing visits to the brothel could fetch $ 282K

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

The only known letter that was jointly written by Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Gauguin, in which the first one details the couple's visits to French brothels, is headed for auction.

The item is expected to sell for 180,000 to 250,000 euros ($ 203,000- $ 282,000) when it is sold in Paris next week.

Addressed to fellow painter Émile Bernard, another key figure in the post-impressionist movement, the letter was handwritten by the two artists on four pages. It was composed in November 1888, shortly after Van Gogh produced some of his best-known works, including "Bedroom in Arles", "Van Gogh's Chair" and much of his famous series "Sunflowers".

The correspondence was written in the French city of Arles, where the Dutch painter had been staying since February of that year. At the time of writing, Gauguin had recently joined him, whom he had first met in Paris two years earlier.

Van Gogh's "Bedroom in Arles" (1888), Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam. Credit: Fine arts / Corbis Historical / Getty Images

His message begins with Van Gogh's impressions of Gauguin, in which he describes his friend as a "virgin creature with the instincts of a wild beast".

"With Gauguin, blood and sex have an advantage over ambition," he wrote, before recounting some of the couple's recent painting trips.

"We did some excursions in the brothels, and it's likely that eventually we will go there often to work," he continued. "Right now, Gauguin has a canvas in progress of the same night café that I also painted, but with figures seen in brothels. He promises to become something beautiful."

Letter from Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Gauguin to Émile Bernard (November 1888) Credit: Drouot estimates

Letter from Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Gauguin to Émile Bernard (November 1888) Credit: Drouot estimates

Van Gogh also discusses his intention to create a new association of artists, as well as referring to pictorial studies that he was exchanging with the recipient, Bernard. Gauguin then continues with a shorter message on the third and fourth pages. "Don't listen to Vincent," he wrote, "as you know, he's prone to admire and he's forgiving."

Man of letters

Van Gogh was known to visit brothels regularly throughout his life, and the artist even gave his severed ear to one after his infamous act of self-mutilation, an episode that effectively ended his friendship with Gauguin. In addition to depicting scenes from inside stores, the Dutch painter made portraits of various prostitutes, including Sien Hoornik, a seamstress with whom he had a relationship in the early 1880s.

There are over 900 surviving letters written by or for Van Gogh, although most are between the artist and his brother Theo. Art historians have used this correspondence to better understand the painter's troubled life, as he often used the medium to discuss personal matters, from financial problems to literary influences.

In a sales catalog, the French auction house Drouot Estimations wrote that, despite the letter's "fragility", the article is "exceptional for the extraordinary reunion of two immense painters, but also for the lucidity and certainty of that his painting will revolutionize the art of future generations ".

Next Tuesday's sale will also include other correspondence written by Gauguin, including letters to his wife and an unknown lover. Elsewhere, one of the painter Marc Chagall's illustrated notebooks has a maximum estimate of 100,000 euros ($ 113,000), with sketches and letters from characters like Modigliani, Renoir, Cêzanne and Picasso also ready to go under the hammer.