Van Gogh and Gauguin's letter detailing visits to the brothel could fetch $ 282K

The item is expected to sell for 180,000 to 250,000 euros ($ 203,000- $ 282,000) when it is sold in Paris next week.
Addressed to fellow painter Émile Bernard, another key figure in the post-impressionist movement, the letter was handwritten by the two artists on four pages. It was composed in November 1888, shortly after Van Gogh produced some of his best-known works, including "Bedroom in Arles", "Van Gogh's Chair" and much of his famous series "Sunflowers".
The correspondence was written in the French city of Arles, where the Dutch painter had been staying since February of that year. At the time of writing, Gauguin had recently joined him, whom he had first met in Paris two years earlier.
Van Gogh's "Bedroom in Arles" (1888), Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam. Credit: Fine arts / Corbis Historical / Getty Images
His message begins with Van Gogh's impressions of Gauguin, in which he describes his friend as a "virgin creature with the instincts of a wild beast".
"With Gauguin, blood and sex have an advantage over ambition," he wrote, before recounting some of the couple's recent painting trips.
"We did some excursions in the brothels, and it's likely that eventually we will go there often to work," he continued. "Right now, Gauguin has a canvas in progress of the same night café that I also painted, but with figures seen in brothels. He promises to become something beautiful."
Van Gogh also discusses his intention to create a new association of artists, as well as referring to pictorial studies that he was exchanging with the recipient, Bernard. Gauguin then continues with a shorter message on the third and fourth pages. "Don't listen to Vincent," he wrote, "as you know, he's prone to admire and he's forgiving."
