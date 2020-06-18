Van Jones: Atlanta police shooting is about probation, not just police (Opinion)

Those are the words of Rayshard Brooks during a heartbreaking interview filmed in February this year, just a few months before the police tragically shot him. Brooks talks about the agony of being trapped in a prison reentry and parole system that will not allow him to get back on his feet.

His murder by the Atlanta police certainly highlights the need for police reform. But it shows something else that is just as urgent, though rarely disputed: America's desperate need to overhaul our parole system.

There is a sad irony in the United States justice system: Our police have too much power and too little oversight. And people who come home from prison have very little opportunity and a LOT of supervision. In Wendy's parking lot, those twin flaws were on a collision course, and Brooks paid the final price.

In other words, we don't know why the Atlanta police officer chose to shoot a man who was fleeing from him. But we can guess why that man chose to run in the first place. Brooks did not want to lose his freedom. Instead, he ended up losing his life.

Rayshard Brooks: a voice from beyond the grave

In the heartbreaking interview filmed by tech startup Reconnect as part of a research project earlier this year, Brooks says:

"If you do something that is wrong, you pay your debts to society, and that is the end result."

But he also wonders if there will be a time when he can stop paying for them.

"It's a hard feeling to bear, you know, when you go out there and try it and for having this supposed record … it's stopping us from going out in public to try to support ourselves … and get ourselves back on the road "

Brooks lost his car and was under increasing pressure to find cash to pay court fines and probation rates. Frustratingly, he noted that the process was consuming most of his time, saying, "It takes you away from your family. You have to try to get out, find means, and yet my children. I want to spend time with my children." , but I really don't have time. I have to try to get out, make money for this, make money for bills or try to get back to normal. "

"You're going to fill out our application and come up with this question: Have you ever been convicted of a crime, or have you ever been arrested? You know, you're sitting there like 'oh my god. I hope this doesn't happen' ; Don't stop me from getting this job. And then you finish the application and you have some employers coming back to you: Well, Mr. Brooks, unfortunately, we are unable to hire you due to the fact that you have been imprisoned or have been arrested for this and that and that … it just breaks your heart. "

An invisible problem that affects millions

In this election season, we have talked a lot about police misconduct and overcrowded prisons. But the other racially unfair system that affects more people is this: mass supervision.

There are 4.5 million people on probation and parole, and their lives are hell. They are caught in a web of trappers 22. They can be sent back to prison even if they do not commit crimes.

The impact of this is profoundly traumatic, not only for the person on probation, but also for their children and family members who are forced to endure an endless cycle of separation and loss.

As Brooks says in his heartbreaking interview, "It is hurting us, but it is hurting our families more. You know, so as we go through these trials and tribulations, it is hurting our children and taking away our families, you know The only provider is a male or female figure, you know, speaking for both of us, and it's taking us away. "

As is clear from Brooks's interview, people in his situation become desperately needless. They are trapped in a system that makes no sense, and very few people can reasonably escape it.

If we want to avoid incidents like this, we must strengthen police training and discipline police officers who violate policies. But we also need to drastically transform the parole and parole system in the United States so that fewer people despair of the impossible circumstances created by wrong government policy.

The probation system can be transformed

I know a lot about this, because I am the CEO of the REFORM Alliance, an organization founded in 2019 by Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Robert F. Smith, Clara Wu Tsai, Robert Kraft, Michael Novogratz, Dan Loeb and Laura Arnold.

We launched REFORM to capitalize on the momentum of the #FreeMeek movement (the movement born in response to Meek Mill's unfair incarceration for parole violations, now an Amazon Prime documentary series). Our organization's mission is to dramatically reduce the number of people who are unfairly under the control of the criminal justice system, with a hyper focus on the probation and parole system.

As a result, I have come to believe in nine powerful solutions that could reduce and transform the system of mass supervision (which includes probation and parole).

We are talking about people who "are on probation." We should be talking about people who "join the community."

one) Go from "monitoring" to "support": Words have power, and we desperately need new ones in the probation system. Terms such as "probation," "probation," and "supervision" should be replaced by "community support," "training," and "mentoring." Words have tremendous power, especially when you're depressed and working hard to get back on your feet. By changing the language, we can transform the way people see themselves as part of the system.

two) Limit the length of probation: We know that long sentences lead to undesirable results, making communities less secure and denying people the chance to one day succeed. The data shows that excessively long probation sentences are an important engine of re-incarceration. We need to limit the time that people can be sentenced to one year for misdemeanors and two years for serious crimes.

The most effective probation and parole interventions occur within the first 10-18 months because data shows that new crimes occur during this period. Leaving people on probation or parole for longer periods of time leads to an increase in recidivism (where people end up behind bars, including for trivial and non-criminal behavior), a reduction in public safety, costs unnecessary for taxpayers and an unmanageable workload for officers

Limiting trial periods to one year for misdemeanors and two years for serious offenses saves money, increases the effectiveness of intervention, and makes our communities safer. It also provides people with a light at the end of the tunnel and mitigates the despair, which would otherwise be desperate and endless, that people can feel in long probation sentences.

3) End of prison for technical offenses: Conduct that is not criminal in itself but that violates supervisory conditions is responsible for hundreds of thousands of prison admissions across the country. People have been raped and sent to prison for: failing to notify their parole officer of a change of address; going to work; it won't work to get pregnant; crossing to a neighboring jurisdiction to pick up a child from school; visit a sick father at the same time that another brother who is also on probation is visiting; get pregnant … and the list goes on and on.

These technical violations cost our country almost $ 3 billion each year and do not address public safety. Perhaps most importantly, the practice of re-incarcerating people for technical violations is one of the main contributors to that feeling in Rayshard Brooks' stomach: the understanding that he can be sent back to a cell indefinitely by any interaction. With the police, no matter how slight, it creates constant fear and a persistent level of trauma.

4) Allow remote reporting: There is no reason to require records in person at a probation office. Covid-19 taught us that many things can be done using technology. In fact, it is safer and more effective to allow remote compliance with these conditions. Even people on trial with a need for high levels of supervision (for example, someone who also has a diagnosis of schizophrenia and is required to remain on medication) has a better chance of successfully passing the test by using from remote conditions.

Currently, technology allows for a series of remote interventions (including, for example, watching someone take their medication, and even asking to see under the tongue and waiting a certain period of time after ingestion to decrease the chances of a person skips their dose) – while on camera) and data shows that these remote interventions increase success during probation. Remote compliance also eliminates the lingering problem of conflicting conditions and allows someone to keep their job, continue their education, or care for their family while also complying with the conditions of probation records.

5) Decrease the number of cases: A probation officer may be responsible for hundreds of people. This does not work for anyone. It is not effective for persons under supervision, nor is it manageable for the probation officer. Small case sizes allow probation officers to focus their interventions on the people who really need the most support, and allow them to tailor the supervision plan to the dynamic needs of people in their number of cases. Lower cases are correlated with more positive results.

6) Offer tutoring: The most successful rehabilitation and anti-recidivism programs recognize the need for leaders with lived experience. Probation inexplicably does the opposite, eventually prohibiting any contact between those on probation. Disrupting this counterproductive practice by creating a mentoring program run by people who have been through the probation system would create the necessary supportive and effective interactions that characterize successful programming. Making sure that the primary point of contact for someone on probation is someone who knows what they have been through and can help them navigate successfully, it is essential to the end goal that they successfully complete their sentence.

7) Invest in reentry: We can increase our success by using our savings to raise and support programming that gets to the root of the problem, which has a significant and lasting effect on crime and incarceration rates. The savings resulting from limiting the length of probation sentences and eliminating technical infractions can be reinvested in proven programming to reduce recidivism and increase public safety outcomes. These include, but are not limited to: skills and strengths testing and training to match people to jobs, educational counselors, job placement counselors / community job fairs, mental health professionals, substance abuse counselors, real estate agents to help find transition and permanent. housing, transportation assistance, parenting classes, financial education courses, and trauma workshops.

8) Remove unnecessary restrictions: In addition to making probation more individualized and dynamic, there are a number of "standard" conditions that must be removed entirely to avoid arbitrary enforcement and racial disparities. Eliminating standard conditions, such as restricting travel for those without risk of escape, is one way to reduce the number of people in prison who are not a threat to public safety. As Columbia University professor Vincent Schiraldi discovered, restricting people at low risk of recidivism "actually increases their likelihood of being arrested again." Instead of burdensome restrictions and aggressive monitoring, we can begin to reverse excessive incarceration and break down barriers to success for returning citizens.

9) Reward good behavior: Psychology has long held that positive incentives are more effective than relying solely on negative consequences. And yet, when the risks of successful behavior change are greater (crime prevention and rehabilitation), our system does not use the most effective form of intervention. Incentives that encourage people to participate in recidivism and rehabilitation programs provide an essential and fruitful alternative to outdated and ineffective punitive consequences. A system that holds people accountable while rewarding them for taking positive steps to change their lives is one that leads to greater freedom and self-sufficiency, lower crime rates, and greater overall success.

With these changes, the United States could be on the road to less illegal police violence, fewer people behind bars, and millions of people released from a probation system that makes things worse, not better.

We need to be in the homecoming business.

In his final interview, Brooks said, "We can't make up for time … but we could make up for it … … A lot of things just made me fall behind, but I'm trying. You know, I'm not the type of person to give up. And I will continue until I get to where I want to be. "

Who knows what Brooks could have become, with the right support and better systems? His death represents a double tragedy that highlights the twin flaws in our criminal justice system.

As our nation goes through a Great Awakening regarding racial justice, let's transform the police, prisons, and probation, all at the same time.