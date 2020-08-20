van-jones:-harris-has-a-rare-opportunity-tonight

CNN host Van Jones is the CEO of the REFORM Alliance, a criminal justice organization. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
(CNN)During Wednesday night’s Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris will make her case to the world that a Biden-Harris ticket can lead a hemorrhaging nation into an era of healing and hope. And she has a chance to turn criminal justice reform from an area of possible vulnerability into a timely area of strength.
There is much about Harris that appeals to the wide range of voters that Democrats hope to energize. Progressives see an early champion for the Green New Deal and an opportunity to push the party left on health care reform. Moderate and more conservative voters can find an ally on foreign policy and a unifying voice in the national policing debate.
But some younger and more progressive voters remain skeptical about her record on criminal justice issues and her commitment to reform. Wednesday night, she has a chance to lay their concerns to rest.
I hope she will take the opportunity to do so. Justice reform is of greater importance in 2020 than it has been during any national election in recent memory.
In fact, a new poll released by the Justice Action Network and the Dream Corps #cut50, an organization I helped launch, found criminal justice reform is a top-watched issue in 2020. Regardless of political affiliation, voters express strong support for candidates who take action on criminal justice and policing reforms.
Here are five other key findings from the poll:
1. More than half of voters believe America’s criminal justice system is failing us.
It’s no surprise that the high-profile deaths of unarmed Black Americans like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the unprecedented momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement, have put criminal justice and policing at the center of America’s conscience. Voters are taking note — more than half of both Democrats and Republicans believe that our current system of policing and prisons is failing to keep communities safe. In a year when fear and uncertainty have dominated, leading on criminal justice reform means owning the message on public safety.
2. Approximately two in three voters are more likely to vote for candidates who champion criminal justice reform and to oppose those who block it.
Across party lines and in every demographic group, voters are more likely to vote for congressional candidates who pursue reforms and less likely to vote for candidates they see as “blocking” reform efforts. While both parties introduced policing reform bills earlier this year and included various prison and criminal justice provisions in legislative packages, it was Republicans in Senate leadership who failed to bring votes to the floor. Democrats in the House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, while Senate Republicans’ effort to offer lukewarm policing reforms failed to overcome a Democratic filibuster.
Republicans have also left incarcerated business owners out of their government relief provisions and neglected to offer solutions that would stop aid to people behind bars during the pandemic. This is an opportunity for Democrats to highlight themselves as the party of progress — and Republicans as the party standing in its way.
3. Close to 80% of voters support their local police departments — but want action on national policing reforms.
While calls to abolish or defund the police have gained traction in recent months, a majority of voters still support the police officers who patrol their communities. But across the board, registered voters also see significant room for improvement on police standards and accountability. More than two-thirds of independents, two-thirds of Republicans and 80% of Democrats support common sense reforms, including imposing national use of force standards, requiring body cameras for officers, increased accountability for officer misconduct and banning no-knock warrants.
4. 60% of Trump voters and 79% of Biden voters believe people over the age of 60 have no place in prison during a pandemic.
Covid-19 has made its way into prisons and jails across every single state. To date, according to the Marshall Project, more than 95,000 people behind bars have tested positive for the deadly virus. With social distancing nearly impossible, masks and other PPEs in low supply, and other significant barriers to stopping the spread of the coronavirus behind bars, more than two-thirds of voters approve of moving incarcerated people over 60 out of prisons or jails and into alternatives such as home confinement or community supervision.
5. A majority of voters want criminal justice and policing reform in the next congressional relief bill.
While House Democrats included several important provisions related to criminal justice in the HEROES Act, the Senate has so far failed to include them. Formerly incarcerated business owners have been blocked from accessing PPP Loans and prisons still remain clusters for coronavirus outbreaks due to the lack of PPE and testing. As Congress goes back to the table for negotiations, the opportunity is open for either party to champion relief for millions of justice involved people and their families.
Fortunately, in just four years in the US Senate, Harris has become one of the Democrats’ most outspoken advocates for reforming a broken system of mass incarceration that counts more than 2.3 million people behind bars, and over 6.7 million people on correctional control, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.
Harris has partnered with Republicans on bail reform and led Democrats to call for systemic changes to policing. She introduced one of the Democratic primary’s most comprehensive justice reform plans, advocating to legalize marijuana, reform sentencing and mandatory minimums, end the death penalty and solitary confinement, and put a stop to privatized prisons.
Democrats and Republicans up and down the ballot in 2020 would be smart to follow Harris’ proactive lead on criminal justice reform.
And, on Wednesday, I hope she seizes the moment to tell the world why she is the ideal leader to turn a new national consensus for reform into real change — as the next vice president of the United States of America.