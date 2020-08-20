van-jones:-harris-has-a-rare-opportunity-tonight

CNN host Van Jones is the CEO of the REFORM Alliance, a criminal justice organization. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) During Wednesday night’s Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris will make her case to the world that a Biden-Harris ticket can lead a hemorrhaging nation into an era of healing and hope. And she has a chance to turn criminal justice reform from an area of possible vulnerability into a timely area of strength.

There is much about Harris that appeals to the wide range of voters that Democrats hope to energize. Progressives see an early champion for the Green New Deal and an opportunity to push the party left on health care reform. Moderate and more conservative voters can find an ally on foreign policy and a unifying voice in the national policing debate.

But some younger and more progressive voters remain skeptical about her record on criminal justice issues and her commitment to reform. Wednesday night, she has a chance to lay their concerns to rest.

I hope she will take the opportunity to do so. Justice reform is of greater importance in 2020 than it has been during any national election in recent memory.

In fact, a new poll released by the Justice Action Network and the Dream Corps #cut50, an organization I helped launch, found criminal justice reform is a top-watched issue in 2020. Regardless of political affiliation, voters express strong support for candidates who take action on criminal justice and policing reforms.