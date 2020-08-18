van-jones:-michelle-obama’s-remarkable-master-class

CNN host Van Jones is the CEO of the REFORM Alliance, a criminal justice organization. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Michelle Obama proved once again that she is probably the best communicator on earth. She is one of the most popular people in America, with an appeal that transcends politics. If all she had done tonight was say, “I know Joe, and I want him to be president,” the Biden campaign would be happy.

But the former first lady took on a bigger mission. She had two tasks: First, she had to engage disaffected voters and hold on to suburban women who powered Democrats’ 2018 midterm victory. Second, she needed to inspire young people — especially young Black and Brown folks who are down on voting and down on the Democratic Party.

What she delivered was a master class. She was not just trying to put the President down — she was trying to pick the country up.