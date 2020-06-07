Vandals attack historic monuments amid George Floyd protests

Vandals have damaged historical monuments across the country amid protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Targets of anger have included the Lincoln Memorial, the World War II Memorial, and the statue of General Casimir Pulaski on the National Mall in Washington.

"Aren't you tired yet?" a vandal scrawled on a wall in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

In Boston, the Robert Gould Shaw and the 54th Memorial Regiment were one of 16 public works of art damaged when thousands of protesters invaded Boston Common on May 31, according to public radio station WBUR-FM,

THE MAYOR OF BIRMINGHAM ABANDONED WITH STATE DEMAND AFTER TEARING THE CONFEDERATED MONUMENT

The sculpture pays tribute to the African American soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

"This monument is considered one of the best works of public art in the nation and the best work of the Civil War," Friends of the Public Garden executive director Liz Vizza told the station. "It was, surprisingly, dedicated 123 years ago on May 31, the day it was defaced."

In Duluth, Minnesota, one of the city's most treasured monuments, the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial, was smashed with anti-police graffiti during protests last weekend.

The memorial commemorates three black men wrongly lynched years ago after being accused of raping a woman, Fox 21 Duluth reported.

"I was hurt. It hurt that we have to see that," Stephan Witherspoon, co-chair of the memorial board and president of the local NAACP, told the station.

In Denver, the Colorado Soldiers Monument honoring the state's former military leaders was defaced with graffiti during a protest that turned violent when protesters clashed with police, according to Denverite.com.

Near that monument, a sculpture commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide was also smashed.

"Cops are evil," he scribbled on the ground in front of the monument.

"As the Khachkar commemorates the victims of all crimes against humanity, including slavery and state-sponsored racism, it is ironic that people claiming to seek justice have smashed the same monument that honors victims of injustice "The Armenians of Colorado said in a statement. statement.

In Salt Lake City, protesters damaged the Serve and Protect bronze paint in front of the city's Public Safety Building with red paint.

The sculpture is meant to symbolize the duty of emergency responders to protect and serve their communities, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The newspaper reported that the vandals scribbled graffiti saying "Enough is enough!" and "F — the police" on the window of the Public Security Building.

In Cleveland, the downtown Soldiers and Sailors monument was smashed with graffiti when a protest turned into a riot on May 30.

The vandals also stole the American flag from the monument, according to WOIO-TV.

Tim Daley, executive director of the monument commission, drowned while discussing the damage. A descendant of his is at the monument.

"The fact that I don't take it into account is very personal to me, let's get through this, the crucible of the American civil war was the crucible that allowed us to develop our identity as Americans," he said.

FAMED DC MONUMENTS CHALLENGED AFTER PROTEST NIGHT

In Sacramento, the memorial for California peace officers was smashed during protests Saturday, Fox 40 Sacramento reported.

The monument is dedicated to members of the police killed in the line of duty.

A statue's face was spray-painted black, while another structure had the words "F – the police" spray-painted, the station reported.

In Birmingham, Alabama, a 97-year-old memorial to those who lost their lives in World War I was defaced and damaged amid a protest in the public park where it stood.

THE PROTESTERS SURPASS THE CONFEDERATED STATUE IN THE CAPITAL OF VIRGINIA

Protesters had initially angered the park's Confederate monument, according to WVTM-TV.

Protesters tried to shoot him down but could not, the station reported.

City officials then removed both monuments, but plan to return only the World War I monument to the park after undergoing repairs.

Dozens of other Confederate statues and memorials in southern cities have also been damaged amid protests sparked by the death of Floyd, a black man who was restrained by a white police officer.

City officials have stepped in to remove other Confederate monuments.

STATUE OF WINSTON CHURCHILL IN LONDON VANDALIZED D-DAY BETWEEN PROTESTS

The protests erupted after the video shot by a viewer captured by Minneapolis officer Derek Chavin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, ignoring Floyd's pleas that he couldn't breathe.

Another statue that was damaged during the protests threatened to become a minor diplomatic incident, ArtNet reported last week.

After the statue in Washington, D.C., commemorating the hero of the Polish Revolutionary War Thaddeus Kosciuszko was vandalized. Poland's ambassador, Piotr Wilczek, went to Twitter to say he was "disgusted and horrified" by what happened.

"I implore @WhiteHouse & @NatlParkService to quickly restore the statue to its original state," he wrote on Twitter.