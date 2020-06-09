Vandals burn American flags in front of homes near Sacramento: report

Police in a California town were investigating acts of vandalism in which American flags and three cypresses were damaged after being set on fire.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in Citrus Heights, a Sacramento suburb, CBS 13 Sacramento reported Monday.

Police don't know why the flags and trees were set on fire or whether the vandalism had anything to do with George Floyd's protests in the city, according to the station.

"I really don't want to think like that, I really don't want to," Marie Nuzzi, whose flag was one of three set on fire, told the station. "I just think it was kind of random."

The burned 30-foot trees belonged to a Nuzzi neighbor.

Josh Mistretta told the Citrus Heights Sentinel on Monday that the trees are near a fence in the front yard that is decorated with lights in the shape of the American flag.

"Apparently my flag was not enough, so they burned my trees," Mistretta wrote in a social media post about the incident, according to the newspaper.

He believes the suspects were five masked men captured in surveillance footage setting fire to the trees with lighter fluid as they walked through the neighborhood, the newspaper reported.