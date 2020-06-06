Vanderpump Rule’s Kristen Sleeps with Another Friend’s Ex

Vanderpump Rule star and fashion designer Kristen Doute admits she had slept with Max Boyens who was with her friend Dayna beforehand.

The adorable klutz of Vanderpump Rules He has been redeeming himself since his runaway antics drifted into a long career working for Lisa Vanderpump. Doute has been fighting an uphill battle to win back his friends and onlookers after years of heated outbursts. In the current season, fans watched Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright get married while the We-Ho witches had given up on their friendship.

During the first part of the special reunion, a bomb was dropped on fans and cast members when Max Boyens admitted that he had slept with Doute, too. An argument broke out when Doute was said to be a close friend of another of Boyens' ladies, Dayna Kathan. Of course, and as expected, Stassi Schroeder had to insert her opinion and yell at Doute for sleeping with another friend. Many fans felt that Schroeder had been horrible all season and was only picking on her because at one point Doute had slept with Taylor.

However, both Boyens and Doute were singles and adults who decided to participate in an overnight adventure. Some viewers were outraged and felt it proved that Doute does not have a moral compass. On the other hand, many fans believe that the reality star has shown a clear pattern and never wavered. No fan or cast member should have been surprised that it was something she would do, especially since both parties were single. There is no legitimate argument for Schroeder, as she is now engaged and her ex-boyfriend Taylor is married. Schroeder's "poor me" act did not resonate with many and, for the most part, seemed immature and jealous.

Fans of the popular show were very upset that Doute was receiving all the criticism while Boyens smiled silently in his plaza. If the cast members were mad at Doute, they should have had a few words for the TomTom manager as well, but sadly, it all fell on her. Many also wonder if there will be an upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

