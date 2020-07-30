Vanessa Guillén assassination: independent review panel of the name of the army

"The Army is committed to caring for our soldiers, civilians, families and soldiers for life, and this independent review will explore the climate and culture of the current commandos at Fort Hood," said Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy in a statement.

The objective of the review is to determine if that climate and culture "reflects the Army's values, including safety, respect, inclusion and commitment to diversity, and workplaces and communities free from sexual harassment."

The panel, with the assistance of a brigadier general and staff, will study "historical data and conduct interviews with military, civilians and members of the local community."

Members of the panel are Chris Swecker, an attorney from Charlotte, North Carolina, and former assistant director of the FBI; Jonathan Harmon, a trial attorney who has represented Fortune 500 companies across the country; Carrie Ricci, Assistant Attorney General for the United States Department of Agriculture; Queta Rodríguez, a Bexar County, Texas, regional and resident director for FourBlock, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans transition to civilian careers; and Jack White, an attorney experienced in government investigations and discrimination claims.

"I am committed to providing a comprehensive and comprehensive review of the command climate at Fort Hood and following the facts wherever they lead," Swecker, who will lead the panel, said in a statement.

Guillén, 20, disappeared in April. His remains were discovered on June 30 in a shallow grave, according to family lawyer Natalie Khawam. The United States Army then positively identified the remains as Guillén.

The small arms killer was beaten to death with a hammer in the gun room where he worked, and his body was transported from the facility by his killer, Khawam said, citing details the family learned from Army investigators.

Spc. Aaron Robinson, a 20-year-old soldier suspected of Guillén's disappearance, committed suicide after police confronted him in Killeen, Texas earlier this month.

Multiple reviews or investigations of Fort Hood are underway.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command and the civil police are investigating Guillén's death.

Fort Hood is conducting an investigation to determine if Guillén was sexually harassed.

And an investigation by the Army Inspector General is evaluating whether the climate fostered by Fort Hood commanders supports the reporting of incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The civilian panel's findings and recommendations will be sent to Assistant Secretary of the Army James McPherson and General Joseph M. Martin, deputy chief of staff for the army, who will co-chair a team to implement the changes, according to the military.

In addition to Guillén, at least seven soldiers stationed at Fort Hood have died or have been found dead since March, including one who killed himself after becoming a suspect in Guillén's disappearance.

Authorities said there have been 23 deaths this year among the 36,500 soldiers at the post, about 60 miles from Austin, Texas.

According to Fort Hood officials, the deaths include seven out-of-service accidents; seven suicides; a combat-related death; four homicides, one of which was on the base; two of natural causes; one that was undetermined pending an autopsy; and one drowned.